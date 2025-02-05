‘Mattress Mack’ takes Mahomes’ advice to make Super Bowl pick

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is taking Patrick Mahomes’ advice after he learned betting against the Chiefs is a losing proposition.

‘Black Sunday’ and two other Super Bowls when sportsbooks lost

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at his main store Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The Gallery Furniture owner lost $13 million betting on Houston Astros to win the World Series. He avoided a $20 million loss on a promotion at his stores that offered a refunds on mattress sets if the Astros had won the World Series. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been Mattress Mack’s nemesis in the playoffs.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale lost $3 million in money line wagers in painful fashion betting against Kansas City in the 2020 playoffs: $1 million on the Texans, who blew a 24-0 lead in a 51-31 loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round; $1 million on the Titans, who squandered a 17-7 lead in a 35-24 loss to Kansas City in the AFC title game; and $1 million on the 49ers, who blew a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead in a 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.

Kansas City also killed McIngvale’s chances to win $9 million on the 2023 Super Bowl when it beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC title game. McIngvale had a $750,000 bet on Cincinnati at 12-1 odds to win it all.

When McIngvale crossed paths with Mahomes at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, he wasn’t exaggerating when he told him: “You cost me millions betting against you.”

The three-time Super Bowl MVP laughed and said: “Sorry about that one. You’ve got to be with me next time.”

McIngvale, 73, said he’s not sure if he’ll place a bet or not on Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs. Kansas City is consensus 1-point favorites to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

“I might bet something toward the end of the week,” McIngvale said. “We’ll see what happens.”

But he’s definitely not about to bet against Mahomes again.

“I would bet on the Kansas City Chiefs,” McIngvale said. “They beat me up too much. I can’t go against them. They always find a way to win.

“I think Philly’s real good but I don’t see how they can beat Mahomes and (coach Andy) Reid and all the experience they’ve got.”

McIngvale recently lost $2 million in wagers on Texas: $1.5 million to win the College Football Playoff national championship and $500,000 to win the SEC title game. The bets were the latest in a series of multimillion-dollar wagers in recent years to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores.

The consensus total on the Super Bowl is 49. It dipped to 48½ on Wednesday at Circa Sports. The total also is 48½ at BetMGM.

The Chiefs remain 1½-point favorites at Station Sports, BetMGM and Boyd Gaming.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.