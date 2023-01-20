‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
Mattress Mack is back with $2 million in bets on the Dallas Cowboys.
Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed a pair of $1 million money-line bets that will pay a total of $3.35 million if the Cowboys beat the 49ers in Sunday’s NFL divisional playoff game at San Francisco.
McIngvale, 71, made the wagers (at +170 and +165) at Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Lake Charles in Westlake, Louisiana.
The bets are the latest in a series of wagers to reduce risk on furniture promotions. In this case, customers who make a purchase of $3,000 or more will get their money back if the Cowboys beat the Niners.
San Francisco is a 4-point favorite over Dallas at Caesars.
McIngvale lost $3.13 million in wagers on Texas Christian over Georgia in the Horned Frogs’ 65-7 loss to the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
He won a record $72.6 million in wagers on the Astros to win the World Series.
