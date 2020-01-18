‘Mattress Mack’ wants to bet $1M to win $3M on Titans over Chiefs

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale told the Review-Journal on Saturday that he found two undisclosed books in Mississippi that will take his $1 million money line bet on Tennessee at 3-1 odds.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at one of his stores Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The Gallery Furniture owner lost $13 million betting on Houston Astros to win the World Series. He avoided a $20 million loss on a promotion at his stores that offered a refunds on mattress sets if the Astros had won the World Series. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mattress Mack is back and looking to make a $1 million money line bet to win $3 million on the Titans over the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC championship game.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, who lost $13 million in 2019 World Series futures bets on the Astros, posted Saturday morning on Twitter: “Need legal US Sportsbook to take 1M on Titans +300.”

The best price on the Titans in Las Vegas on Saturday was plus 280 at multiple books.

“That tweet I put out definitely worked,” McIngvale said. “I’m going to bet it (Sunday) morning because I’ve got to work (Saturday).

“I think the game’s a tossup, but I’m betting $1 million and getting back $4 million. Those are good odds to me. It’s a numbers play.”

It’s also a bit of a heart bet for the longtime Houstonian.

“I have an affinity for the Titans because they used to be the (Houston) Oilers,” he said. “I’m a diehard Texans fan, but with them out, I sure would like to see the Titans win.”

The $13 million McIngvale lost in wagers on the Astros last season were hedge bets to offset a potential $20 million loss on a promotion at his Gallery Furniture stores that offered a refund of any mattress purchase of $3,000 or more if Houston won the World Series.

