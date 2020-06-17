MGM Grand bettor makes $188K wager to win $4,200 on boxer

A bettor placed a $187,847.35 wager to win $4,173.95 on Gabriel Flores Jr. (-4,500) to beat Josec Ruiz in a 10-round lightweight fight Thursday at the MGM Grand.

Gabe Flores Jr., right, works out with his trainer and father Gabriel Flores Sr. at Capetillo & TM Boxing on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Flores, 17-0, is one of boxing's top prospects and is fighting on Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gabriel Flores Jr. isn’t a big name yet. But the unbeaten boxer attracted a big bet on Tuesday at the MGM Grand sportsbook.

A bettor placed a $187,847.35 wager to win $4,173.95 on Flores (-4,500) to beat Josec Ruiz in a 10-round lightweight fight Thursday at the MGM Grand, The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback confirmed.

After the wager was placed, MGM Resorts moved the price on Flores (17-0-0, six knockouts) to -5,500, meaning a bettor must place $5,500 to win $100 on him.

Ruiz (21-2-3, 14 KOs) is an 18-1 underdog.

Stoneback said the bettor cashed a ticket for $58,333 and also made a $10,000 wager before placing the $187,847.35 bet.

“Must have just gone all in,” he said.

