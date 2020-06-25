MGM Grand bettor makes $192K wager to win $15K on boxer

A bettor at the MGM Grand has a $192,001.30 wager to win $14,763.33 riding on Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz over Luis Porozo in their featherweight fight Thursday at the MGM Grand.

Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz weighs in Wednesday for his featherweight fight against Luis Porozo on Thursday at the MGM Grand. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

A bettor at the MGM Grand has a $192,001.30 wager to win $14,763.33 riding on Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz over Luis Porozo in their featherweight fight Thursday on a Top Rank boxing card at the MGM Grand.

The bet was originally placed as a parlay with heavy favorite Sonny Conto (-2,000) that would have paid $25,107.85. But the wager was reduced to a straight bet on Gonzalez-Ruiz (-1,300) when Conto was pulled from the card with an injury.

The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said the gambler is the same bettor who won a $187,847.35 bet that paid $4,173.85 on boxer Gabriel Flores Jr., who beat Josec Ruiz via unanimous decision June 18 at the MGM Grand.

Gonzalez-Ruiz, 24, of Puerto Rico, is 14-0 with 10 knockouts. Porozo, a former Olympic boxer from Ecuador, is 15-2 with eight KOs.

