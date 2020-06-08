MGM Resorts bettor places $157K in NFL wagers at Bellagio
Welcome back to the show.
That MGM Resorts International marketing slogan would have been an apt greeting for a bettor who walked into the Bellagio sportsbook Saturday and placed $157,25o in NFL wagers.
The gambler made three bets on teams to win their division and four wagers on season win totals.
The largest bet was $41,250 on the Jaguars to go under 5 wins (-165). Here are the other wagers: $25,000 on Packers over 9 wins (+115); $20,000 on Broncos under 7½ wins (+115); $11,000 on Steelers over 9 wins (-115); $25,000 on the Cowboys to win the NFC East (+110); $25,000 on the Saints to win the NFC South (even); and $10,000 on the Colts to win the AFC South (+130).
The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said “action was not a whole lot for sports” overall.
“Lots of parlay action on UFC (250),” he said. “Race play was very busy in the books.”
Stoneback said an MGM bettor hit a $44,000 two-team parlay that paid $17,000 on heavy UFC favorites Amanda Nunes (-600 over Felicia Spencer) and Sean O’Malley (-500 over Eddie Wineland).
