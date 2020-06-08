MGM Resorts bettor places $157K in NFL wagers at Bellagio

The gambler made three bets on teams to win their division and four wagers on season win totals. The largest bet was $41,250 on the Jaguars to go under 5 wins (-165).

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

That MGM Resorts International marketing slogan would have been an apt greeting for a bettor who walked into the Bellagio sportsbook Saturday and placed $157,25o in NFL wagers.

The gambler made three bets on teams to win their division and four wagers on season win totals.

The largest bet was $41,250 on the Jaguars to go under 5 wins (-165). Here are the other wagers: $25,000 on Packers over 9 wins (+115); $20,000 on Broncos under 7½ wins (+115); $11,000 on Steelers over 9 wins (-115); $25,000 on the Cowboys to win the NFC East (+110); $25,000 on the Saints to win the NFC South (even); and $10,000 on the Colts to win the AFC South (+130).

The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said “action was not a whole lot for sports” overall.

“Lots of parlay action on UFC (250),” he said. “Race play was very busy in the books.”

Stoneback said an MGM bettor hit a $44,000 two-team parlay that paid $17,000 on heavy UFC favorites Amanda Nunes (-600 over Felicia Spencer) and Sean O’Malley (-500 over Eddie Wineland).

