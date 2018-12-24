MGM sports books to refund UFC 232 bets

MGM Resorts sports books will refund any wagers that were made on UFC 232 at T-Mobile Arena now that the event has been moved to the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Jon Jones during the UFC 214 ceremonial weigh-ins at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

MGM Resorts sports books will refund any wagers that were made on UFC 232 at T-Mobile Arena now that the event has been moved to the Forum in Inglewood, California.

House rules state that if the event site changes, all bets placed at the first site will have no action and will be refunded.

MGM has had odds up on the Jon Jones-Alexander Gustafsson and Amanda Nunes-Cris “Cyborg” Justino matches for more than a month.

“There’s been quite a bit of money bet on those,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said. “All those bets are going to be a refund.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.