Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

GoBowling.com 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
4:30 p.m. Saturday (FS1)
Rating, Driver Odds Practice 1 Practice 2 Qualified Las Vegas*
1. Jimmie Johnson 5-1 11th 4th 15th 3rd
Three-time winner, including last spring best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 1.
2. Martin Truex Jr. 10-1 2nd 1st 1st 11th
Two-time runner-up, led race-high 95 laps last spring and 346 laps overall in 15 starts.
3. Kyle Busch 8-1 21st 5th 6th 4th
No top-10s in first 14 starts at Kansas but top-fives in past two won at last 1.5-mile track (Texas).
4. Matt Kenseth 8-1 10th 2nd 2nd 37th
Two-time winner, led race-high 153 laps last fall best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2.
5. Joey Logano 8-1 14th 16th 14th 2nd
Top-five in past five starts at Kansas, including wins in two of past three still looking for first 2016 win.
6. Carl Edwards 8-1 3rd 12th 12th 18th
Considers this his home track second-best 10.6 average finish in 17 starts — runner-up in 2008.
7. Brad Keselowski 12-1 19th 13th 5th 1st
2011 winner. Mr. Consistency: 15 straight top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks ended at Texas.
8. Denny Hamlin 15-1 6th 3rd 3rd 19th
2012 winner, runner-up last fall second-best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2.
9. Dale Earnhardt Jr. 12-1 13th 20th 22nd 8th
No wins in 19 starts, third last spring. Runner-up in two of three races on 1.5-mile tracks in 2016.
10. Kevin Harvick 5-1 7th 30th 26th 7th
2013 winner, runner-up past two spring races. Bad news is no top-fives on three 1.5s in 2016.
* Results from March 6 Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a track that runs most similar to Kansas Speedway among three races on 1.5-mile tracks this season.
Odds courtesy of the Westgate sports book.
Micah Roberts, a former Las Vegas sports book director, has been setting NASCAR odds since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MicahRoberts7