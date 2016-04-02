Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

STP 500 (10 a.m. today, KVVU-5)
Martinsville (Va.) Speedway
Rating Driver Odds Practice 1 Qualified Practice 2 Practice 3
1. Joey Logano 6-1 3rd 1st 11th 12th
2010 runner-up fifth or better in three of past four starts; pole-sitter has won 21 times
2. Denny Hamlin 6-1 2nd 8th 9th 7th
Five-time winner with eighth-place average; loves flat tracks, winning on home track
3. Jimmie Johnson 9-2 31st 24th 13th 6th
Eight-time winner with 7.4 average finish; best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 3
4. Dale Earnhardt Jr. 10-1 23rd 21st 6th 19th
2014 winner after 29 races there with no wins; eighth or better in eight of past 11 races
5. Brian Vickers 100-1 1st 3rd 4th 3rd
Career-best sixth in 2010; best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2
6. Kevin Harvick 7-1 17th 19th 16th 21st
2011 winner with 15.8 average in 29 starts; using eighth-place chassis from both 2015 races
7. Ryan Newman 80-1 4th 5th 2nd 4th
2012 winner with 15.1 average in 28 starts; second-best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2
8. Kyle Busch 7-1 11th 7th 14th 2nd
Truck series win Saturday was 158th in NASCAR career, and first at Martinsville
9. Kasey Kahne 40-1 6th 2nd 1st 9th
Most impressive practice of what’s been tough season so far; 20.2 average in 24 starts
10. Matt Kenseth 7-1 8th 9th 8th 8th
Better with age after taking lumps early in career; sixth or better in four of past five starts
Note: 96 of the 134 (71.6 percent) Sprint Cup races at Martinsville have been won from a top-10 starting position.
Odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook
Micah Roberts, a former Las Vegas sports book director, has been setting NASCAR odds since 1994. Follow him @MicahRoberts7