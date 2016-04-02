Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Taking a look at the NASCAR Sprint Cup STP 500 (10 a.m. Sunday, KVVU-5) at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Joey Logano (22) is seen during qualifying for the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway. (Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports)

STP 500 (10 a.m. today, KVVU-5)

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway

Rating Driver Odds Practice 1 Qualified Practice 2 Practice 3

1. Joey Logano 6-1 3rd 1st 11th 12th

2010 runner-up fifth or better in three of past four starts; pole-sitter has won 21 times

2. Denny Hamlin 6-1 2nd 8th 9th 7th

Five-time winner with eighth-place average; loves flat tracks, winning on home track

3. Jimmie Johnson 9-2 31st 24th 13th 6th

Eight-time winner with 7.4 average finish; best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 3

4. Dale Earnhardt Jr. 10-1 23rd 21st 6th 19th

2014 winner after 29 races there with no wins; eighth or better in eight of past 11 races

5. Brian Vickers 100-1 1st 3rd 4th 3rd

Career-best sixth in 2010; best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2

6. Kevin Harvick 7-1 17th 19th 16th 21st

2011 winner with 15.8 average in 29 starts; using eighth-place chassis from both 2015 races

7. Ryan Newman 80-1 4th 5th 2nd 4th

2012 winner with 15.1 average in 28 starts; second-best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2

8. Kyle Busch 7-1 11th 7th 14th 2nd

Truck series win Saturday was 158th in NASCAR career, and first at Martinsville

9. Kasey Kahne 40-1 6th 2nd 1st 9th

Most impressive practice of what’s been tough season so far; 20.2 average in 24 starts

10. Matt Kenseth 7-1 8th 9th 8th 8th

Better with age after taking lumps early in career; sixth or better in four of past five starts

Note: 96 of the 134 (71.6 percent) Sprint Cup races at Martinsville have been won from a top-10 starting position.

Odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

Micah Roberts, a former Las Vegas sports book director, has been setting NASCAR odds since 1994. Follow him @MicahRoberts7