Mississippi bettor hits $40 13-team parlay for $103K

Army's Jordan Asberry, left, is tackled by Navy's Sean Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (7) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Most bettors would prefer to wager a little to win a lot rather than a lot to win a little.

There were two extreme examples of each type of wager over the weekend and both were winners.

$40 to win $103,000

An MGM Resorts sports book bettor in Mississippi turned $40 into $103,000 on Saturday when he hit a 13-team parlay, according to The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback.

The gambler had Army on the money line over Navy with a dozen college basketball sides divided between favorites and underdogs.

$1,000 to win $14.30

On the other end of the spectrum, a Caesars Entertainment bettor at the Flamingo wagered $1,000 to win $14.30 on 70-1 favorite Vasiliy Lomachenko to defeat Jose Pedraza on Saturday in their lightweight title fight.

Lomachenko knocked Pedraza down twice in the 11th round. But the gambler still had to wait for the judges to award him the unanimous decision before he could cash his ticket to cover lunch at the food court.

Bills burn $40K parlay

A CG Technology bettor lost a $40,000 money-line parlay that would’ve paid about $22,000 on Buffalo and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills blew a 17-6 first-half lead in a 27-23 home loss to the Jets, who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Buffalo went ahead 23-20 on Stephen Hauschka’s 36-yard field goal with 2:31 left. Rather than try a tying FG on fourth-and-goal at the 1 with 1:17 left, New York went for the win and got it on Elijah McGuire’s TD run.

The Chargers held off Cincinnati 26-21 on Sunday afternoon.

Grier skips, line dips

When West Virginia quarterback Will Grier announced Saturday that he’ll skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse to prepare for the NFL draft, the Mountaineers quickly dropped from 6½-point favorites to 2½-point favorites. The line was as low as 1½ on Monday at Las Vegas sports books for the Dec. 28 game.

The consensus total also has dropped to 68½ after it was as high as 75½.

Grier is the NCAA’s active leader in passing yards per game (305.6) and threw 37 TD passes this season.

SuperContest Gold leader

Worcester Prep went 3-2 ATS on Sunday to take over sole possession of first place in the $5,000 winner-take-all Westgate SuperContest Gold with a 44-23-3 record. Worcester Prep had winners on the Packers, Saints and Lions and losers on the Chargers and Steelers.

Four entries are tied for second place, one point off the pace. Each win is worth one point and a push is worth a half point. The Gold winner will earn $640,000.

Ultimate Football Challenge leader

Monsterloc has extended its lead to 2½ points over Scottie P and Paul Stone in the Golden Nugget’s $1,000-entry Ultimate Football Challenge contest.

Monsterloc went 5-0-1 ATS to improve to 67-28-2 on the season. Monsterloc had winners on the Colts, Bears, 49ers, Raiders and Saints and a push on Navy.

Scottie P went 4-2 to improve to 65-31-1 and Stone, a longtime Review-Journal contributor, went 4-1-1 to run his record to 63-29-5.

All three entries had the Vikings (+3½) over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Lakers under run ends

The Lakers had gone under the total in eight straight games and 14 of 16 before the streak came to an abrupt halt in back-to-back games against the Spurs on Wednesday and Friday.

The first meeting was on pace to go way under 226 as the Lakers led 50-45 at halftime. But the teams exploded for a combined 139 points in the second half, including 74 in the fourth quarter, en route to L.A.’s 121-113 win.

The Spurs won 133-120 on Friday. The Lakers went under again in Saturday’s 111-88 win at Memphis to run its under record to 16-9-1 this season.

