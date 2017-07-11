Here are the MLB All-Star Game odds and prop bets courtesy of CG Technology sports book.
American League; 9u-120
NATIONAL LEAGUE; -110
First team to score
American League; -140
National League; +110
Last team to score
American League; Even
National League; -130
Team to hit first home run
American League; -135
National League; +105
Total home runs hit
Over 1½; -130
Under 1½; Even
Will the game go extra innings?
Yes; +525
No; -800
Total runs scored
Odd; -155
Even; +125
First base runner of game will be:
Walk; 3/2
Single; 6/5
Double; 3/1
Triple; 30/1
Home run; 10/1
Any other result; 12/1
Will the team that scores first win the game?
Yes; -240
No; +190
Will any player from the Washington Nationals or Houston Astros hit a home run?
Yes; -105
No; -125
Listed player with most hits/runs/RBIs
Jose Altuve; -135
Daniel Murphy; +105
— — —
Aaron Judge; -120
Bryce Harper; -110
— — —
George Springer; -105
Charlie Blackmon; -125
— — —
Jose Ramirez; -125
Nolan Arenado; -105
Player to hit first home run
Jose Altuve; 7/1
Mookie Betts; 10/1
Carlos Correa; 7/1
Aaron Judge; 4/1
George Springer; 7/1
Justin Smoak; 9/1
Jose Ramirez; 10/1
Salvador Perez; 16/1
Bryce Harper; 9/2
Nolan Arenado; 8/1
Marcell Ozuna; 8/1
Charlie Blackmon; 9/1
Daniel Murphy; 12/1
Ryan Zimmerman; 10/1
Buster Posey; 20/1
Zack Cozart; 30/1
Field; 7/1
No home run hit in game; 7/2
More Betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.