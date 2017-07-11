Here are the MLB All-Star Game odds and prop bets courtesy of CG Technology sports book.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a RBI-triple against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

American League; 9u-120

NATIONAL LEAGUE; -110

First team to score

American League; -140

National League; +110

Last team to score

American League; Even

National League; -130

Team to hit first home run

American League; -135

National League; +105

Total home runs hit

Over 1½; -130

Under 1½; Even

Will the game go extra innings?

Yes; +525

No; -800

Total runs scored

Odd; -155

Even; +125

First base runner of game will be:

Walk; 3/2

Single; 6/5

Double; 3/1

Triple; 30/1

Home run; 10/1

Any other result; 12/1

Will the team that scores first win the game?

Yes; -240

No; +190

Will any player from the Washington Nationals or Houston Astros hit a home run?

Yes; -105

No; -125

Listed player with most hits/runs/RBIs

Jose Altuve; -135

Daniel Murphy; +105

— — —

Aaron Judge; -120

Bryce Harper; -110

— — —

George Springer; -105

Charlie Blackmon; -125

— — —

Jose Ramirez; -125

Nolan Arenado; -105

Player to hit first home run

Jose Altuve; 7/1

Mookie Betts; 10/1

Carlos Correa; 7/1

Aaron Judge; 4/1

George Springer; 7/1

Justin Smoak; 9/1

Jose Ramirez; 10/1

Salvador Perez; 16/1

Bryce Harper; 9/2

Nolan Arenado; 8/1

Marcell Ozuna; 8/1

Charlie Blackmon; 9/1

Daniel Murphy; 12/1

Ryan Zimmerman; 10/1

Buster Posey; 20/1

Zack Cozart; 30/1

Field; 7/1

No home run hit in game; 7/2

