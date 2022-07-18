MLB midseason report: Biggest betting winners, losers

The surprising Baltimore Orioles are the biggest money winners, according to Covers.com, earning $1,759 for their $100 backers, or +17.6 units, on the money line.

Baltimore Orioles players celebrate after designated hitter Trey Mancini hit a single to drive in Cedric Mullins with the game-winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias, right, celebrates with Austin Hays after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, talks with umpire Marvin Hudson after the benches cleared when an Orioles batter was hit by a pitch during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The American League has won eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the past 24. But it’s a slight underdog to the National League (-110) in the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The total is 8, and the under (-120) is on a 12-2-1 streak.

Past the midway point of the season, here’s a quick glance at baseball’s biggest wagering winners and losers and futures odds.

Winners

The surprising Baltimore Orioles (46-46) are the biggest money winners, according to Covers.com, earning $1,759 for their $100 backers, or +17.6 units, on the money line. The Orioles have been even better on the run line, going 59-32 for +20.7 units.

The New York Mets (58-35) are second on the money list at +12 units, followed by the New York Yankees (64-28, +11.9) and Houston Astros (59-32, +11.2).

Texas left-hander Martin Perez and Seattle right-hander Logan Gilbert have been the most profitable pitchers, putting their backers up 8.6 units apiece. The Rangers are 13-5 when Perez starts, and the Mariners are 14-5 when Gilbert is on the mound.

Losers

The Los Angeles Angels (39-53) are the biggest losers, costing their backers 20.8 units. The Oakland Athletics (32-61) aren’t much better at -18.5 units, and neither are the Washington Nationals (31-63) at -17.7 units.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas has lost the most money on the mound. The Athletics are 3-14 in his starts for a loss of 10.7 units.

Washington’s Patrick Corbin hasn’t been much better. The Nationals are 3-14 in his starts for -10 units.

Overs, unders

Only seven teams have a winning over-under record. The Toronto Blue Jays have the best over mark at 50-42.

Houston is the best under team at 54-32, followed by the Detroit Tigers at 54-34.

Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton is the best over pitcher at 14-4. Astros starter Justin Verlander is the best under pitcher at 14-3.

Futures

The Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers (60-30) are the consensus favorites to win the World Series. The teams are +350 co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook and are each outright favorites at other books. The best prices are +450 on the Dodgers at William Hill and +440 on the Yankees at Circa.

The Astros are the +550 third choice at the Westgate, followed by the Mets at 9-1 and the Braves (56-38) at 10-1.

MVP

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is the +140 favorite at the Westgate to win the NL MVP award. Mets first baseman and former 51s star Pete Alonso is the 5-1 second choice.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is the -105 favorite at BetMGM to repeat as AL MVP. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is the +140 second choice.

Cy Young

All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan of Tampa Bay is the +210 favorite at MGM to win the AL Cy Young award, and Verlander is the +250 second choice. Ohtani is the 7-1 third pick.

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara is the -130 favorite at MGM to win the NL Cy Young, though Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw will get the start in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is the 7-1 second choice, followed by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (14-1), the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin (15-1) and Atlanta’s Max Fried (16-1).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.