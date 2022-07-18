103°F
MLB midseason report: Biggest betting winners, losers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2022 - 4:31 pm
 
Baltimore Orioles players celebrate after designated hitter Trey Mancini hit a single to drive ...
Baltimore Orioles players celebrate after designated hitter Trey Mancini hit a single to drive in Cedric Mullins with the game-winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias, right, celebrates with Austin Hays after hitting a ...
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias, right, celebrates with Austin Hays after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, talks with umpire Marvin Hudson after the benches ...
Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, talks with umpire Marvin Hudson after the benches cleared when an Orioles batter was hit by a pitch during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The American League has won eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the past 24. But it’s a slight underdog to the National League (-110) in the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The total is 8, and the under (-120) is on a 12-2-1 streak.

Past the midway point of the season, here’s a quick glance at baseball’s biggest wagering winners and losers and futures odds.

Winners

The surprising Baltimore Orioles (46-46) are the biggest money winners, according to Covers.com, earning $1,759 for their $100 backers, or +17.6 units, on the money line. The Orioles have been even better on the run line, going 59-32 for +20.7 units.

The New York Mets (58-35) are second on the money list at +12 units, followed by the New York Yankees (64-28, +11.9) and Houston Astros (59-32, +11.2).

Texas left-hander Martin Perez and Seattle right-hander Logan Gilbert have been the most profitable pitchers, putting their backers up 8.6 units apiece. The Rangers are 13-5 when Perez starts, and the Mariners are 14-5 when Gilbert is on the mound.

Losers

The Los Angeles Angels (39-53) are the biggest losers, costing their backers 20.8 units. The Oakland Athletics (32-61) aren’t much better at -18.5 units, and neither are the Washington Nationals (31-63) at -17.7 units.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas has lost the most money on the mound. The Athletics are 3-14 in his starts for a loss of 10.7 units.

Washington’s Patrick Corbin hasn’t been much better. The Nationals are 3-14 in his starts for -10 units.

Overs, unders

Only seven teams have a winning over-under record. The Toronto Blue Jays have the best over mark at 50-42.

Houston is the best under team at 54-32, followed by the Detroit Tigers at 54-34.

Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton is the best over pitcher at 14-4. Astros starter Justin Verlander is the best under pitcher at 14-3.

Futures

The Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers (60-30) are the consensus favorites to win the World Series. The teams are +350 co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook and are each outright favorites at other books. The best prices are +450 on the Dodgers at William Hill and +440 on the Yankees at Circa.

The Astros are the +550 third choice at the Westgate, followed by the Mets at 9-1 and the Braves (56-38) at 10-1.

MVP

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is the +140 favorite at the Westgate to win the NL MVP award. Mets first baseman and former 51s star Pete Alonso is the 5-1 second choice.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is the -105 favorite at BetMGM to repeat as AL MVP. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is the +140 second choice.

Cy Young

All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan of Tampa Bay is the +210 favorite at MGM to win the AL Cy Young award, and Verlander is the +250 second choice. Ohtani is the 7-1 third pick.

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara is the -130 favorite at MGM to win the NL Cy Young, though Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw will get the start in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is the 7-1 second choice, followed by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (14-1), the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin (15-1) and Atlanta’s Max Fried (16-1).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

