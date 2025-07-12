MLB midseason report: biggest money winners, losers for bettors

The Colorado Rockies have been by far baseball’s biggest losers this season in the standings and at sportsbooks. But the Atlanta Braves have been the biggest underachievers.

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, left, and pitcher Spencer Strider, right, talk during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin, left, is tagged out at home by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 11, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

But the inept Rockies (22-72) — who went into the weekend on pace to break the modern single-season loss record set last season by the Chicago White Sox (41-121) — have not been the biggest underachievers as MLB approaches its All-Star break.

That distinction belongs to the Atlanta Braves, who had the second-highest preseason win total (93½) and were tied for the 10-1 second choice with the New York Yankees to win the World Series behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves started Saturday 10 games back in the NL wild-card race at 41-52, with their seven-year streak of making the playoffs in serious jeopardy.

Atlanta, which opened the season 0-7, has been the second-biggest money loser for bettors behind Colorado. A $100 bettor would be down $3,244 backing the Rockies in every game, while Braves backers would be out $2,357, according to Covers.com.

“It’s hard to call the Rockies underachievers because not much was expected from them. But this is just historically bad,” Westgate SuperBook MLB oddsmaker Randy Blum said. “As far as legitimate teams underachieving, the Braves have been a big disappointment this year. They’ve struggled from day one this season. They just haven’t been able to get it going.

“Underachieving is the perfect term for them.”

Atlanta has had several key players miss time with injuries, including starting pitchers Chris Sale, Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach.

Grant Holmes and Strider have been two of the 12 biggest money losers for bettors among starting pitchers. The Braves are 7-11 in Holmes’ starts for a loss of $622 and 3-8 in Strider’s starts (-$619).

For the birds

The Baltimore Orioles have been another disappointment and among the 10 biggest losers for bettors (43-50, -$688) after leading the American League in wins over the last two seasons with 192.

“The Orioles have been major underachievers. That’s a team we definitely thought would be way better than they are,” Blum said. “Their pitching is just a train wreck. In baseball, you can’t win without pitching.”

On the flip side, the Toronto Blue Jays have been the top money team for bettors, going 55-39, including 32-16 at home, while winning 29 of their last 40 games to turn a profit of $1,331.

“We felt they kind of underachieved the last couple of seasons, so they’re finally living up to the potential they’ve had,” Blum said.

Winners, losers

Here is a quick glance at some of the other biggest money winners and losers for bettors.

The Los Angeles Angels are second in money despite a losing record (46-48, +$1,063), cashing as underdogs in a majority of their wins. Likewise, the Miami Marlins are among the top six money winners despite a 42-51 mark (+767), compiling an 11-game road winning streak.

“They’ve just played much better than we expected. We expected them to give the Rockies and White Sox a run for the worst record,” Blum said of the Marlins. “I don’t expect them to keep this up in the second half.”

Miami starter Cal Quantrill has been the top money pitcher, with the Marlins going 10-8 in his starts (+$909). San Francisco Giants starter Robbie Ray is next (15-4, +$896), followed by the Detroit Tigers’ Jackson Jobe (9-1, +826), the Cincinnati Reds’ Andrew Abbott (12-4, +$819) and the St. Louis Cardinals’ Sonny Gray (14-4, +$720).

The Houston Astros are third in money, going 55-39, including 32-18 at home, for a profit of $1,003. Astros ace Framber Valdez is one of the top 10 money pitchers (13-5, +$583). Houston starters Colton Gordon (7-3, +$429) and Hunter Brown (13-5, +$415) are in the top 25.

Straight A’s

The Athletics are among the five biggest losers for bettors (39-57, -$1,037), going 19-41 after a 20-16 start. A’s starter Luis Severino, who signed a three-year, $67 million contract with the team in the offseason, has been a bust so far. He’s the biggest loser for bettors as the A’s are 5-15 in his starts for a $955 deficit.

“We didn’t think it was a great signing,” Blum said. “We thought that was more about the A’s showing that they’re spending some money getting ready to move out here.”

