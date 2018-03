MLB regular-season win totals and prop bets

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is the 3-1 favorite to lead the majors in home runs this season.

The Houston Astros celebrate after Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa celebrate after Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

This Nov. 1, 2017, file photo shows Houston Astros' George Springer (4) celebrating after his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

This Nov. 1, 2017, file photo shows Houston Astros' George Springer reacting after hitting a double during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws warmup pitches before the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Los Angles Angels' Mike Trout, right, scores on an RBI-double by Albert Pujols as Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco looks away during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 12, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 19, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday, March 19, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) bats during a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, March 24, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton hits a two run home run in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor during the first inning of a preseason baseball game Monday, March 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper bats before a spring exhibition baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Nationals Park, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Baseball regular-season props

(Posted at Westgate and William Hill sports books)

Win totals

Houston Astros 97.5

Los Angeles Dodgers 95.5

Cleveland Indians 95

New York Yankees 94.5

Chicago Cubs 94

Washington Nationals 93.5

Boston Red Sox 91.5

St. Louis Cardinals 86

Arizona Diamondbacks 85

Los Angeles Angels 84.5

Milwaukee Brewers 83.5

Minnesota Twins 83.5

New York Mets 82.5

Colorado Rockies 82.5

Toronto Blue Jays 81

Seattle Mariners 81

San Francisco Giants 79.5

Philadelphia Phillies 78.5

Oakland Athletics 75.5

Texas Rangers 75.5

Atlanta Braves 75

Cincinnati Reds 74.5

Tampa Bay Rays 74

Pittsburgh Pirates 73.5

San Diego Padres 72.5

Chicago White Sox 72.5

Baltimore Orioles 72

Kansas City Royals 69.5

Detroit Tigers 67

Miami Marlins 64

Most home runs

Giancarlo Stanton 3-1

Aaron Judge 6-1

Mike Trout 10-1

Cody Bellinger 12-1

J.D. Martinez 15-1

Joey Gallo 15-1

Nolan Arenado 15-1

Bryce Harper 20-1

Matt Olson 20-1

Carlos Correa 25-1

Manny Machado 30-1

Rhys Hoskins 30-1

Kris Bryant 40-1

Khris Davis 40-1

Gary Sanchez 40-1

American League MVP

Mike Trout Even

Jose Altuve 6-1

Francisco Lindor 10-1

Giancarlo Stanton 12-1

Carlos Correa 12-1

Aaron Judge 18-1

Mookie Betts 18-1

National League MVP

Bryce Harper 3-1

Kris Bryant 9-2

Nolan Arenado 6-1

Paul Goldschmidt 8-1

Joey Votto 8-1

Cody Bellinger 8-1

American League Cy Young

Chris Sale 9-4

Corey Kluber 5-2

Carlos Carrasco 6-1

Justin Verlander 8-1

Luis Severino 8-1

James Paxton 15-1

National League Cy Young

Clayton Kershaw 3-2

Max Scherzer 2-1

Noah Syndergaard 4-1

Stephen Strasburg 12-1

Carlos Martinez 20-1

Most homers by any player 49.5

Most RBIs by any player 130.5

Most hits by any player 212.5

Most steals by any player 62.5

Most runs by any player 126.5

Most saves by any pitcher 48.5

Most strikeouts by any pitcher 279.5

Most complete games by any pitcher 5

Most wins by any pitcher

Over 20.5 Even

Under 20.5 -120

Most losses by any pitcher

Over 17 -140

Under 17 +120

Total home runs

Giancarlo Stanton 43.5

Aaron Judge 36.5

Mike Trout 36.5

Joey Gallo 35.5

Nolan Arenado 35.5

Khris Davis 35.5

J.D. Martinez 34.5

Cody Bellinger 34.5

Josh Donaldson 33.5

Nelson Cruz 33.5

Rhys Hoskins 33.5

Edwin Encarnacion 33.5

Bryce Harper 32.5

Kris Bryant 31.5

Total Judge/Stanton home runs

Over 115.5 +600

Under 115.5 -900

Total hits

Jose Altuve 194.5

Charlie Blackmon 176.5

Mookie Betts 174.5

D.J. LeMahieu 173.5

Francisco Lindor 173.5

Nolan Arenado 170.5

Total wins

Clayton Kershaw 16.5

Max Scherzer 16.5

Chris Sale 16.5

Corey Kluber 15.5

Stephen Strasburg 14.5

Luis Severino 14.5

Dallas Keuchel 14.5

Justin Verlander 14.5

Carlos Carrasco 14.5

Carlos Martinez 14.5

Zach Greinke 14

Most hits, HRs, RBIs

Giancarlo Stanton -115

Bryce Harper -105

— — —

Cody Bellinger -110

Kris Bryant -110

— — —

Aaron Judge Even

Nelson Cruz -120

— — —

Mike Trout -175

Charlie Blackmon +155

— — —

Francisco Lindor +105

Carlos Correa -125

Most strikeouts

Chris Sale -145

Clayton Kershaw +125

— — —

Max Scherzer -135

Corey Kluber +115

Most wins

Justin Verlander +110

Max Scherzer -130

— — —

Corey Kluber Even

Clayton Kershaw -120

Will a pitcher throw a perfect game?

Yes +400

No -500

Will a player hit four home runs in a game?

Yes +450

No -600

Longest winning streak by any team

Over 11.5 -160

Under 11.5 +140

Will any team win 100 games?

Yes -220

No +190

Will any team lose 100 games?

Yes -175

No +155

