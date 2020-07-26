MLB underdogs strike back; Correa ‘wins’ Astros prop

Baseball underdogs had their day Saturday after favorites went 14-2 to start the season. Five teams won at odds or +185 or greater.

San Francisco Giants catcher Tyler Heineman, left, and relief pitcher Trevor Gott congratulate each other after the Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Francisco Giants left fielder Austin Slater makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, left, collides with San Francisco Giants first baseman Pablo Sandoval as Sandoval tags him out during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CORRECTS INNING TO EIGHTH INSTEAD OF NINTH - San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers throws to the plate during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Big favorites sailed through the first two days of the MLB season, but they reached choppy water Saturday.

Underdogs went 9-6 on the day, including five wins at odds of +185 or greater. The San Francisco Giants scored the biggest upset, knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 at odds of +320.

The Detroit Tigers (+230) beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4; the Kansas City Royals (+220) topped the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in 10 innings; the Washington Nationals (+200) defeated the New York Yankees 9-2; and the Baltimore Orioles (+185) whipped the Boston Red Sox 7-2.

The Nationals’ odds shot up from +120 to +200 after World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg was scratched from his scheduled start because of a nerve issue in his right (pitching) hand. Former Las Vegas High and UNLV pitcher Erick Fedde filled in and allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings.

Favorites went 14-2 over the first two days of play, and 10 of them also covered the -1½ run line. That was bad news for sportsbooks, as parlays of favorites on the money and run lines piled up.

The Giants, Tigers, Royals, Nationals and Orioles served as parlay killers Saturday. The Milwaukee Brewers (+140), Los Angeles Angels (+114), Colorado Rockies (+110) and Chicago White Sox (-103) also won as underdogs.

Over bettors had a rough day, too, as totals went 10-5 to the under.

Correa bettors cash in

Shortstop Carlos Correa became the first Houston Astro to be hit by a pitch this season, and that cashed tickets for some bettors Saturday at the Westgate.

The sportsbook posted a prop on which Astro would be plunked first this season. Other teams have been expected to retaliate on the field against the Astros after their illegal sign-stealing operation was exposed.

Correa bettors won at odds of 5-1. Alex Bregman had been the +450 favorite, and Jose Altuve was also 5-1.

No Astros were hit in Friday’s opener. Correa was hit in the fourth inning Saturday, and Yuli Gurriel was plunked in the seventh. Neither appeared to be intentional.

The Astros are 2-0 after beating the Seattle Mariners 7-2.

