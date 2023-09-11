‘MNF’ betting preview: Line moves on Bills-Jets showdown

The line opened at pick’em in May at the Westgate SuperBook, but Buffalo is now a 2-point favorite after the number dropped Sunday from -2½. The total is 45½.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

The Bills have won three straight AFC East titles and are the +110 favorites to make it four in a row this season. The Jets have won the division only four times in franchise history but are the +285 second choice to claim the crown behind their new quarterback, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The rivals will square off on “Monday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The line opened at pick’em in May at the Westgate SuperBook, but Buffalo is now a 2-point favorite after the number dropped Sunday from -2½. The total is 45½. The Bills are -130 on the money line, and the Jets are +110.

“We’re expecting we’ll need the Bills,” Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “We’re live in New York as well, and we’ll get the hometown money. The New York betting base is way more Jets than Bills.”

Buffalo has won five of the last six meetings with New York, though the Jets covered both meetings last season, winning 20-17 at home and losing 20-12 on the road.

Four of the last five meetings went under the total.

Pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on Buffalo earlier this summer when the Week 1 lines were first posted.

“A lot of us bet numbers early in the year. I just thought the Bills should be 3 (point favorites),” he said. “The Bills have done very well playing the Jets. I just think the Bills are way ahead.

“Rodgers is in a new system. I think eventually he’ll be fine but this is still not, in my opinion, the Aaron Rodgers from three or four years ago.”

