73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

‘MNF’ betting preview: Line moves on Bills-Jets showdown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during an NFL football game against the New York Gi ...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

The Bills have won three straight AFC East titles and are the +110 favorites to make it four in a row this season. The Jets have won the division only four times in franchise history but are the +285 second choice to claim the crown behind their new quarterback, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The rivals will square off on “Monday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The line opened at pick’em in May at the Westgate SuperBook, but Buffalo is now a 2-point favorite after the number dropped Sunday from -2½. The total is 45½. The Bills are -130 on the money line, and the Jets are +110.

“We’re expecting we’ll need the Bills,” Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “We’re live in New York as well, and we’ll get the hometown money. The New York betting base is way more Jets than Bills.”

Buffalo has won five of the last six meetings with New York, though the Jets covered both meetings last season, winning 20-17 at home and losing 20-12 on the road.

Four of the last five meetings went under the total.

Pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on Buffalo earlier this summer when the Week 1 lines were first posted.

“A lot of us bet numbers early in the year. I just thought the Bills should be 3 (point favorites),” he said. “The Bills have done very well playing the Jets. I just think the Bills are way ahead.

“Rodgers is in a new system. I think eventually he’ll be fine but this is still not, in my opinion, the Aaron Rodgers from three or four years ago.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
2
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
3
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
4
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
5
Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback
Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Sharp, recreational bettors on same side in Raiders-Broncos game
Sharp, recreational bettors on same side in Raiders-Broncos game
Raiders ‘massive liability’ at sportsbooks to win Super Bowl
Raiders ‘massive liability’ at sportsbooks to win Super Bowl
NFL betting trends — Week 1: Raiders have edge over Broncos
NFL betting trends — Week 1: Raiders have edge over Broncos
How Travis Kelce injury impacts betting line for Lions-Chiefs opener
How Travis Kelce injury impacts betting line for Lions-Chiefs opener
Sharp bettors cause line move on Raiders-Cowboys preseason finale
Sharp bettors cause line move on Raiders-Cowboys preseason finale