Monday night betting: Pro bettor backs side in Cowboys-Chargers

Pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw proclaimed Dallas “a fraud” last week while making the 49ers his best bet. The Cowboys face the Chargers on Monday.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stands on the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

The Dallas Cowboys opened as 3-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” after getting throttled by the 49ers in an embarrassing 42-10 loss at San Francisco.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on Los Angeles at +3, and the line has dropped to 1½.

Whitelaw proclaimed Dallas (3-2, 3-2 ATS, 3-2 over-under) “a fraud” last week while making the Niners his best bet and is doubling down on the Chargers, who will be bolstered by the return of running back Austin Ekeler from injury.

“You know my feelings on the Cowboys,” he said. “The Chargers are coming off a bye, Ekeler’s coming back, and (QB Justin) Herbert is recovered from the hand (injury).

“I just think the Chargers are every bit as good as Dallas. And the Cowboys are a much better home team than they are on the road. The one negative for the Chargers is they just don’t have a home field (advantage).”

Dallas is on a 3-5 spread skid on the road, and Los Angeles (2-2, 2-2 ATS, 2-2 over-under) is on a 5-1 ATS run at home. The Chargers also are 5-1 ATS as underdogs.

The total of 51 is the highest on the board this week after unders went 11-2-1 Thursday and Sunday.

“It’s a very attractive betting matchup. We expect a lot of points,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “We expect very high volume on a high-scoring matchup like this. I think we’re going to get the majority of Cowboys money on it.”

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the ticket count is almost identical.

“Right now, there’s really balanced two-way action,” he said.

