Monday night betting: SuperContest winner backs Chargers-Jets side

The Jets are gunning for their fourth straight win, as 3½-point home underdogs to the Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” The total is 39½.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Jets are gunning for their fourth consecutive win on “Monday Night Football” against a Chargers team coming off its most convincing victory of the season.

Los Angeles is a consensus 3½-point favorite, with the Westgate SuperBook listing it as -3½ (even).

The Chargers (3-4, 3-4 against the spread, 2-5 over/under) beat the Bears 30-13 last week, covering as 9½-point favorites.

The Jets (4-3, 4-2-1 ATS, 3-4 over/under) are riding a 3-0-1 ATS streak after pushing as 3-point favorites in last week’s 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

Two-time Westgate SuperContest winner Steve Fezzik entered NFL Week 9 tied for fifth in a field of 5,273 in the Circa Sports Million contest with a 28-10-2 ATS record.

He likes New York to cover as a Monday night home underdog.

“Who are the Chargers to be laying 3½ on the road traveling all the way across the country?” said Fezzik (@FezzikSports). “I only have the Chargers’ power-rated three points better. And so many Chargers games are very close games.”

The Chargers are -180 on the money line at the South Point, and the Jets are +160.

The total is 39½ at the SuperBook, Circa Sports, Caesars Sportsbook and Station Casinos, and 39 at the South Point sportsbook.

Unders went 9-3 on Sunday, are 20-7 in prime-time games this season and are 9-1 on “Monday Night Football.”

New York is eighth in the league in scoring defense, allowing 18.4 points per game. The Chargers are 24th, giving up 24.0 ppg.

