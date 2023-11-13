‘Monday Night Football’ betting: Books need Broncos over Bills

Buffalo, which lost for the third time in five games last week at Cincinnati, is down to a consensus 7-point favorite over Denver after the line opened as high as 8½.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Bills will try to snap an 0-5 slide against the spread at home on “Monday Night Football” against the resurgent Broncos.

The Broncos won and covered back-to-back games over the Packers and Chiefs before their bye week.

Denver is +275 on the money line, and Buffalo is -350.

“I’m sure we’ve got a lot of money-line parlays going to Buffalo,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “The only way we’re probably going to win money is if Denver wins outright.”

Kornegay said the SuperBook took sharp money on the Broncos last week that drove down the line.

“Earlier in the week, some info came out that Buffalo has some injuries, but they’re not household names. Besides Josh Allen being slowed down a little, they’ve got a couple corners and linemen banged up and a couple guys who are not playing,” he said. “When we were at 8 or 7½, it was all sharp money on the Broncos. But we expect some Buffalo support (Monday).”

The consensus total is 47½. The Bills (5-4, 3-6 ATS, 3-6 over/under) have gone under in their last two games and four of five. The Broncos (3-5, 2-5-1 ATS, 4-4 over/under) have gone under in three straight.

Prime-time unders are 24-7 this season and on a 14-1 run.

“It’s a big game (Monday) night whenever you have a touchdown favorite,” Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “We’re going to need Denver pretty good.”

