‘Monday Night Football’ betting: Sharp action moves 49ers-Panthers line

The 49ers are consensus 7½-point home favorites over the Panthers and the consensus total is 49½ for their “Monday Night Football” matchup.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Samantha Chow)

The Panthers have won and covered their last three road games. But sharp bettors expect that streak to end on “Monday Night Football” against the 49ers.

San Francisco is a consensus 7½-point home favorite over Carolina after the line opened at 6½.

“The public and the sharp action is clearly on the 49ers,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We’re going to be huge Panthers fans.”

The line is 7 at Circa Sports and the consensus total is 49½.

The Panthers are tied with the Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South division at 6-5.

The Niners, on a 3-0 over run, are in third place in the NFC West at 7-4 behind the Rams (9-2) and Seahawks (8-3) and in contention for a wild-card playoff berth.

“It’s a game the 49ers really need to win to hold on to a wild-card berth,” Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said.

San Francisco has won and covered two of its last three games, beating the Cardinals 41-22 last week. Though Arizona out-gained the Niners, 488 yards to 281.

“There’s nothing left on the 49ers’ defense. Every guy’s been hurt this year,” Salmons said. “The guys they have playing defense are essentially backup players and guys they can scrape together. It’s working because they’ve had a fairly easy schedule and their offense has been decent all year.”

Brock Purdy is back at quarterback for the Niners and running back Christian McCaffrey has had a solid season entering this matchup against his former team in Carolina.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 30-27 overtime win at Atlanta.

Carolina has won and covered five of its last seven games, including away wins at Green Bay and the New York Jets.

“We’re definitely going to need Carolina,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “There’s a lot of money line parlay and a lot of teaser action going to the favorite.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.