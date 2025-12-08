‘Monday Night Football’ betting: Sharp money moves line on Chargers-Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are 2-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” at SoFi Stadium, and the total is 42.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

The Chargers have won and covered their past three home games, and sharp bettors are banking on Los Angeles to make it four straight covers at SoFi Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are 2-point favorites after the line opened at 2½ and climbed as high as 3 before sharp money on the prime-time home underdog caused the number to drop.

“There has been a lot of sharp money on the Chargers +3 even money and +2½ even money,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “We’ll need the Eagles.”

The betting public is on Philadelphia and over 42 at STN Sports.

“I think we’re going to need the Chargers and under,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “About 62 percent of the tickets are on the Eagles. There was a lot of uncertainty about (Chargers quarterback) Justin Herbert, but it looks like he’s going to play.”

Herbert underwent surgery on his fractured left, nonthrowing hand Dec. 1 after injuring it in the Chargers’ 31-14 home win over the Raiders as 9½-point favorites. Herbert is listed as questionable, but The Athletic reported that the Chargers expect him to play. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton also is expected to be back from injury, though he’s also listed as questionable.

“Probably because of all the scenarios with Herbert and Hampton coming back, there’s been a lot of two-way (action) in that game,” Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. “I’d say there’s more money in the pot than any Monday night up to date. There’s just been a lot of action on that game.

“It’s a meaningful game with betting factions on both sides.”

The Eagles (8-4, 7-5 ATS) have lost and failed to cover their past two games and are on a 4-0 under run. The Chargers (8-4, 5-6-1 ATS) have gone under in two of their past three games but are on a 5-2 over run overall.

