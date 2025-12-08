53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

‘Monday Night Football’ betting: Sharp money moves line on Chargers-Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jer ...
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)
More Stories
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza scrambles during the second half of the Big Ten championship NC ...
Big Ten team favored to win College Football Playoff
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll greets Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton following their NF ...
Did Raiders’ field goal cause worst bad beat of year? Barstool Sports founder thinks so
Michigan resident Doug Fleming won the inaugural SuperContest College football contest with a 6 ...
High school hoops coach wins 1st SuperContest College football contest
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball during an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2025 - 9:26 am
 

The Chargers have won and covered their past three home games, and sharp bettors are banking on Los Angeles to make it four straight covers at SoFi Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are 2-point favorites after the line opened at 2½ and climbed as high as 3 before sharp money on the prime-time home underdog caused the number to drop.

“There has been a lot of sharp money on the Chargers +3 even money and +2½ even money,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “We’ll need the Eagles.”

The betting public is on Philadelphia and over 42 at STN Sports.

“I think we’re going to need the Chargers and under,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “About 62 percent of the tickets are on the Eagles. There was a lot of uncertainty about (Chargers quarterback) Justin Herbert, but it looks like he’s going to play.”

Herbert underwent surgery on his fractured left, nonthrowing hand Dec. 1 after injuring it in the Chargers’ 31-14 home win over the Raiders as 9½-point favorites. Herbert is listed as questionable, but The Athletic reported that the Chargers expect him to play. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton also is expected to be back from injury, though he’s also listed as questionable.

“Probably because of all the scenarios with Herbert and Hampton coming back, there’s been a lot of two-way (action) in that game,” Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. “I’d say there’s more money in the pot than any Monday night up to date. There’s just been a lot of action on that game.

“It’s a meaningful game with betting factions on both sides.”

The Eagles (8-4, 7-5 ATS) have lost and failed to cover their past two games and are on a 4-0 under run. The Chargers (8-4, 5-6-1 ATS) have gone under in two of their past three games but are on a 5-2 over run overall.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tar ...
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Raiders-Broncos
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 14 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including the Raiders-Broncos game.

MORE STORIES