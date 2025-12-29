51°F
‘Monday Night Football’ betting: Sharp money moves Rams-Falcons line

The Los Angeles Rams are consensus 7½-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons on "Monday Night Football," and the consensus total is 48½. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL ...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the f ...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2025 - 7:15 am
 

The Rams opened as 8-point road favorites over the Falcons on “Monday Night Football.” But sharp money on the home underdog has caused the line to dip as low as 7 at the South Point and Caesars Sportsbook.

Professional bettors began backing Atlanta before Los Angeles was locked into a wild-card playoff spot after the 49ers and Seahawks won Sunday.

“We’ve seen some sharp money come in on the Falcons,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Rams can’t improve their playoff position, so the number has come down a bit.”

Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich still expects the betting public to back the favorite, as the Rams have covered three straight and are on a 12-2 run against the spread on the road.

“The sharp money is on the ’dog because the game’s pretty much meaningless to the Rams,” he said. “I would imagine the public will still bet the Rams, so it will balance it out.”

Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said Sunday bettors are all over the Rams at the SuperBook.

“It’s a very, very lopsided ticket count on the Rams,” he said. “Probably the most lopsided ticket count of the weekend. We’ll be rooting for Atlanta.”

The Rams (11-4, 11-4 ATS) were still at -7½ on Sunday night at the Westgate, Circa and BetMGM.

The total ranges from 48½ to 49½. The Rams are on a 4-0 over run, and the Falcons are on a 6-2 over run.

Two-time SuperContest top-five finisher “Dr. Alan” Dumond made Atlanta his Week 17 best bet. The Falcons (6-9, 7-7-1 ATS) have won and covered two straight.

“The Falcons appear to be saving their best for last, as they have won two straight and three of their last five,” Dumond said. “For as good as the Rams have been playing all year, they have lost two of their last three road games. This is too many points for the Rams to be laying on the road in this situational spot.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

