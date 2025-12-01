‘Monday Night Football’ betting: Sharp money on Patriots-Giants side, total

The New England Patriots are consensus 7-point home favorites over the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football,” and the consensus total is 46½.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Giants suffered a 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions last week, but covered the spread for the third straight game and went over the total for the sixth time in seven games.

Sharp bettors are banking on New York to cover and go over the total again on “Monday Night Football.”

The Patriots are consensus 7-point home favorites over the Giants, and the consensus total is 46½. New England is -7½ at BetMGM.

“We were at 7½ four days ago. There was a little sharp money that drove us down to 7, although the ticket count still favors the Patriots at about 72 percent,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “My guess is we’re still going to be huge Giants fans.”

Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said the SuperBook took sharp money on the over.

The Patriots (10-2, 7-4-1 against the spread), riding a nine-game winning streak, have gone under in their past two games following a 4-0 over run.

The Giants are 2-10 straight up but 7-5 ATS. New York lost its sixth straight game at Detroit and fifth this season after leading in the fourth quarter, as it squandered a 27-17 lead. Jake Bates tied the score with a 59-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play of overtime to lift the Lions.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will start for the Giants for the first time since Week 10 after clearing concussion protocol.

“The Giants poured their heart into that game against Detroit and did everything but win,” Westgate oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “I don’t know if they can get up for this again. It’s a bad spot for the Giants, but they’re getting Dart back. I don’t know how much energy they can have after that game last week.”

The Patriots will be without starting left tackle Will Campbell and starting left guard Jared Wilson after they sustained injuries in New England’s win over the Bengals last week.

“That’s a pretty tough loss for the Patriots,” Salmons said. “It has a feel the sharps will lay 7 and take 7½.”

New England has won its past four home games while going 3-1 ATS.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.