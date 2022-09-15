Money leans toward one side in ‘TNF’ Chargers-Chiefs game

The Kansas City Chiefs are consensus 4-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. The total is 54.

The favored Kansas City Chiefs have seen most of the betting action ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs are consensus 4-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks after opening at -2½. BetMGM went to -4½ Thursday afternoon.

The total is 54, with the Westgate SuperBook at 53½ and Station Casinos up to 54½.

“Definitely a lot of over money,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Best case is under. Need Chargers a bit at this point.”

Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said sharp bettors were on the Chiefs at -3 (-120).

“A lot of parlays going to Chiefs and Chiefs money line,” Murray said via text. “Handle has been pretty solid. Especially on the player props. A lot of big-name players in the game.”

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is 6-1 at the SuperBook to score the first touchdown, and Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is next at 7-1. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the third choice at 8-1.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s gross passing yards is 283½, and his touchdown passes total is set at 1½. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ gross passing yards is 295½, and his total touchdown passes is 2½ (under -140).

The Chiefs have received 79 percent of the spread tickets and 80 percent of the handle at BetMGM. The total opened at 54½ at BetMGM, and the over has seen 67 percent of the tickets and 74 percent of the handle.

The Chargers are +170 on the money line after opening +145, and BetMGM reported that 43 percent of the tickets and 16 percent of the handle for that bet are on the Chargers.

A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook placed a $275,000 wager on under 54½ points scored for a potential payout of $525,000.

Kansas City routed the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 behind five touchdown passes from Mahomes, easily covering as 6-point road favorites.

Herbert tossed three TDs in a 24-19 victory over the Raiders. Los Angeles covered as 3½-point favorites when the Raiders failed to convert a two-point conversion with 4:32 remaining.

