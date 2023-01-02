Money pours in on Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ game, moves line

The Bengals have been a veritable cash machine for bettors, winning and covering seven straight games and riding a 20-3 ATS run overall.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to make a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

The Bengals have been a veritable cash machine for bettors going back to last season.

Cincinnati has won and covered seven straight games and is riding a 20-3 ATS run overall.

But bettors are banking on the Buffalo Bills to end the Bengals’ streak on “Monday Night Football.”

Buffalo was a 1-point favorite over Cincinnati on Sunday, but the line shot up to 2½ on Monday.

“Money for Bills,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said. “Sharp and public.”

Caesars Sportsbook took two separate $110,000 straight bets on Buffalo -1 and 73.6 percent of the money wagered is on the Bills.

BetMGM also took a six-figure bet on Buffalo -1 and needs Cincinnati.

The Westgate SuperBook also is heavy on the Bills.

“Some heavier action on the Bills,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “High volume game and needing the Bengals at this point.”

The total also ticked up Monday from 49½ to 50½. At Caesars, 77.7 percent of the tickets and 77.2 percent of the money is on the over.

Both teams are gunning for the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. The Bills (12-3, 7-7-1 ATS) can claim the top seed by beating the Bengals (11-4, 12-3 ATS) and the Patriots in Week 18 to finish the regular season.

If Buffalo loses to Cincinnati, it will need the Raiders to beat the Chiefs on Saturday and the Ravens to beat the Bengals on Sunday to get the No. 1 seed.

If Cincinnati wins out and the Chiefs lose, the Bengals will secure the top seed.

“I know Cincinnati can still be the No. 1 seed with a bit of help. But overall, it’s a much a bigger game to the Bills,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Esposito said the money on the game is essentially even at Station Casinos.

The matchup features two of the top five Super Bowl favorites at Caesars. The Bills are the +360 favorites to win it all. The Bengals are the 8-1 fifth choice.

It also will showcase two of the top three NFL MVP favorites. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the -750 favorite to win the award. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow is the 6-1 second choice. Buffalo’s Josh Allen is the 12-1 third pick.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.