Mullet man Cameron Smith among best bets to win Masters

Australian Cameron Smith is a popular long shot pick to win the Masters after he became the first golfer in tournament history to shoot four rounds in the 60s in November.

Discussing his mullet hairstyle this year, Cameron Smith said, “I’d really like to go full business at the front and party at the back.”

The Australian is a popular long shot pick to take care of business at the Masters after he became the first golfer in tournament history to shoot four rounds in the 60s in November, when he finished runner-up to Dustin Johnson.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds, Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman and William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich listed Smith as one of their best bets at 45-1 odds.

Smith tied for fifth in 2018, giving him two top-five finishes in four appearances at Augusta National.

“Smith showed that his top-five in 2018 was not a one-hit wonder,” said Reynolds (@WesReynolds1). “His short game can be stellar. Smith also posted a tie for fourth earlier this season at Riviera against one of the better fields of the year, so he is comfortable playing with the big kids.”

Bogdanovich and Reynolds also like Australian Adam Scott, a UNLV product and the 2013 Masters champion, at 65-1.

“They both play good there,” Bogdanovich said. “You’ve got to have the short game to be able to navigate those greens, and those Aussies know how to get up and down.”

Sherman also played Bryson DeChambeau at 15-1, Patrick Cantlay at 25-1 and Corey Conners at 100-1.

“When DeChambeau played the Masters in November, he basically thought the course would be too easy for him,” Sherman said. “He finished 34th, and the experience humbled him. Now he’s coming in good form, and he’s going to be properly prepared.

“Cantlay has had a solid year, and he’s just a guy I expect can be there Sunday and give you a chance to win. Conners finished 10th last year, and I like his current form. He could be live as a long shot.”

Sherman said sharp bettors at the Westgate are backing Rory McIlroy in matchups and fading Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Lee Westwood in matchups.

Here are the other best bets for Reynolds, co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” betting show, with comments on each:

Jon Rahm, 14-1

“A couple of weeks ago, Rahm encouraged folks not to bet him for the Masters since he and his wife, Kelley, were expecting their first child. Their baby boy, Kepa, was born early Sunday. Five years ago, Danny Willett and his wife had their first child just days before the Masters, and he went on to win.

“Three straight top-10 finishes at Augusta should be enough of an indicator that he will likely be a player for the win come Sunday.”

Rory McIlroy, 18-1

“McIlroy had won four majors by age 25, but now at 31, he is still searching for that elusive Masters title to complete the career grand slam. You still feel he is going to get that green jacket at some point. Is this the time when most people least expect it?”

Brooks Koepka, 35-1

“Betting him is a risky proposition due to this being his first start back less than a month after knee surgery. However, this is an attractive price for a player that has won four majors over the course of the last four years.”

Tony Finau, 39-1

“Many bettors are likely losing patience with Finau considering he is the ultimate ‘come close’ player and hasn’t won since 2016. But Finau has a top five and top 10 in three appearances here largely due to his dominance on the par-5s, where he’s 33 under in 48 holes.”

Sungjae Im, 50-1

“Im finished tied for second last year in his Masters debut, and he has the look of a player that will be a top contender here for many years to come.”

Joaquin Niemann, 82-1

“His game has very few weaknesses, as he can bomb it off the tee, hit plenty of greens and make plenty of birdies. Experience is the only deficit for the 22-year-old at Augusta.”

