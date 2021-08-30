National Handicapping Championship crowns youngest winner

Justin Mustari, 26, of Des Plaines, Illinois, said he plans to buy a house with the $725,000 he won in the National Handicapping Championship that ended Sunday at Bally’s in Las Vegas.

Justin Mustari, left, the youngest winner of the horse playing contest, poses with a replica check with Alex Ealdrop, president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Sunday at Bally’s in Las Vegas. Photo by Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Justin Mustari, the National Handicapping Championship’s youngest winner at 26, has big plans for the $725,000 he won after outlasting 450 other horseplayers in the three-day tournament that ended Sunday at Bally’s.

“I’ve got to buy a home,” he said. “I still live with my parents.”

Mustari, from Des Plaines, Illinois, cemented his victory by selecting Rose’s Chrystal, a 21-1 long shot in the eighth race at Del Mar.

The come-from-behind victory vaulted Mustari back to the top spot with $370.80 in earnings on mythical win and place bets over previous leader Jose Arias of Bell Gardens, California, who banked $347.20 and was bidding to become the first two-time winner of the contest, now in its 22nd year.

Mustari, an ace golfer who serves as a coach at Oakton Community College in Des Plaines, attributed his victory to his dad, Frank, who also was a contestant in the event.

“He taught me everything I know about this game,” a visibly stunned Mustari said after executing a dancing hug with his dad alongside the “final table” set up for the top 10 finishers to compete over the final seven races of the contest.

In addition to the prize money, Mustari, who qualified in a handicapping contest at Hawthorne Race Course near Chicago, will receive an Eclipse Award as the “Horseplayer of the Year.”

Arias collected $200,000 for his second-place finish. Christopher Goodall picked up $150,000 for third and Paul Calia $100,000 for fourth.

Goodall, a resident of Winter Park, Florida, was aiming to create a family dynasty in the contest, as his father, Richard, won the NHC in 2008 and his mother, Sally, won the NHC Tour title this year. His parents live in Las Vegas.

Other finalists with their earnings were Sarah Weiner ($75,000), Brandan Fay ($65,000), Travis Allison ($56,000), Jason Phillips ($54,000), Paul Yaffee ($52,000) and Jeff VanDrie ($50,000).

Entrants qualified for the event, which includes all-expense paid trips to Las Vegas, through handicapping contests online and at North American racetracks. The contest awarded nearly $3 million in cash and prizes.

Mike Brunker can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.