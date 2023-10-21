Navy bettors dealt tough beat on late 2-point try vs. Air Force

Midshipmen bettors needed a late touchdown and extra point for a backdoor cover. Navy drove 78 yards for a TD with 50 seconds left before it made a curious decision.

Air Force linebacker Alec Mock (40) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown on an interception thrown by Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

It was a brutal start to college football Saturday for bettors who backed Navy +10½ over Air Force, including a BetMGM gambler who wagered $46,000 on the Midshipmen at that number before the line closed at 11.

Navy was covering the entire game until Air Force scored on an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown to go ahead 17-0 with 3:51 left to play.

With Midshipmen bettors needing a touchdown and extra point for a backdoor cover, Navy drove 78 yards for a TD on Tai Lavatai’s 10-yard pass to Eli Heidenreich with 50 seconds left.

But rather than kick an extra point to make it a 10-point game, Navy inexplicably went for two. The conversion attempt failed, dealing Midshipmen backers a tough beat — despite the fact that they produced only 46 yards of total offense before their scoring drive.

The Falcons’ only offensive TD came in the first half on Zac Larrier’s 94-yard pass to Dane Kinamon — the longest pass in Air Force history.

The game easily stayed under the total of 34. The under is now on a sizzling 44-10-1 run (81.5 percent) in Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy games (meetings between Air Force, Army and Navy).

Penn State, Oklahoma first ATS losses

In other morning games, Ohio State beat Penn State 20-12 to cover as a 4-point favorite and Central Florida cruised to a cover as a 17-point underdog to Oklahoma in a 31-29 loss.

The Nittany Lions and Sooners entered the day as two of only three Football Bowl Subdivision teams with a 6-0 record against the spread this season before each failed to cover.

The other team is UNLV, a 7-point home favorite later Saturday against Colorado State.

The Penn State-Ohio State game stayed well under the total of 46½.

“We did pretty well on Ohio State because Penn State was such a popular underdog play. But we didn’t make too much money on the game because we really needed the game to go over,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said. “We had a lot of money on the under.

“We did pretty well on UCF. That was probably our best morning game.”

Station Casinos also won big on UCF, which had a chance to tie with 1:16 left after scoring a TD on fourth-and-10. But its 2-point conversion try failed.

