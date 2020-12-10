NBA 2020-21 win totals, title, division, MVP, Rookie of Year odds
The Lakers are the +275 favorites to repeat as champions, the Bucks have the league’s highest win total at 49½ and Luka Doncic is the 4-1 favorite to claim MVP honors.
The 2020-21 72-game NBA season is scheduled to start Dec. 22. Here’s a list of the regular-season win totals and championship, division, MVP and Rookie of the Year odds at the Westgate sportsbook.
Win totals
Bucks; 49½
Lakers; 46½
Clippers; 45½
Celtics; 45½
Nets; 45½
76ers; 45½
Nuggets; 44½
Heat; 44½
Mavericks; 42½
Jazz; 42½
Trail Blazers; 41½
Raptors; 41½
Pacers; 39½
Suns; 38½
Warriors; 36½
Hawks; 36½
Pelicans; 36½
Rockets; 34½
Wizards; 32½
Magic; 31½
Grizzlies; 30½
Bulls; 30½
Spurs; 29½
Timberwolves; 28½
Kings; 27½
Hornets; 25½
Pistons; 23½
Cavaliers; 22½
Knicks; 22½
Thunder; 22½
NBA title
Lakers; +275
Clippers ; 6-1
Bucks; 6-1
Nets; 6-1
Celtics; 14-1
Heat; 16-1
Nuggets; 20-1
76ers; 25-1
Mavericks; 25-1
Trail Blazers; 25-1
Raptors; 30-1
Suns; 30-1
Jazz; 40-1
Pelicans; 50-1
Warriors; 80-1
Rockets; 80-1
Pacers; 100-1
Grizzlies; 100-1
Hawks; 100-1
Wizards; 200-1
Bulls; 200-1
Magic; 200-1
Timberwolves; 200-1
Spurs; 300-1
Kings; 300-1
Hornets; 300-1
Thunder; 500-1
Knicks; 500-1
Pistons; 500-1
Cavaliers; 500-1
Divisions
Atlantic
Nets; +225
Celtics; +225
76ers; +250
Raptors; +450
Knicks; 500-1
Central
Bucks; -4,000
Pacers; 14-1
Bulls; 80-1
Pistons; 300-1
Cavaliers; 500-1
Southeast
Heat; -300
Hawks; +450
Wizards; 12-1
Magic; 20-1
Hornets; 40-1
Southwest
Mavericks; -160
Pelicans; 3-1
Rockets; +550
Grizzlies; 18-1
Spurs; 80-1
Northwest
Nuggets; Even
Jazz; +250
Trail Blazers; +250
Timberwolves; 100-1
Thunder; 500-1
Pacific
Lakers; -140
Clippers; +175
Suns; 14-1
Warriors; 16-1
Kings; 300-1
MVP
Up to 80-1
Luka Doncic; 4-1
Giannis Antetokounmpo; +750
Lebron James; 8-1
Anthony Davis; 8-1
Stephen Curry; 12-1
James Harden; 14-1
Nikola Jokic; 16-1
Kevin Durant; 16-1
Damian Lillard; 16-1
Jayson Tatum; 25-1
Kawhi Leonard; 30-1
Joel Embiid; 30-1
Zion Williamson; 50-1
Russell Westbrook; 50-1
Trae Young; 50-1
Jimmy Butler; 60-1
Jamal Murray; 60-1
Devin Booker; 60-1
Kyrie Irving; 80-1
Rookie of the Year
Up to 25-1
LaMelo Ball; +350
Anthony Edwards; +350
Obi Toppin; +550
James Wiseman; +650
Killian Hayes; 8-1
Deni Avdija; 12-1
Tyrese Haliburton; 14-1
Patrick Williams; 20-1
Onyeka Okongwu; 20-1
Isaac Okoro; 25-1