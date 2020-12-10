65°F
Betting

NBA 2020-21 win totals, title, division, MVP, Rookie of Year odds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2020 - 2:05 pm
 
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, rear, and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeat ...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, rear, and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The 2020-21 72-game NBA season is scheduled to start Dec. 22. Here’s a list of the regular-season win totals and championship, division, MVP and Rookie of the Year odds at the Westgate sportsbook.

Win totals

Bucks; 49½

Lakers; 46½

Clippers; 45½

Celtics; 45½

Nets; 45½

76ers; 45½

Nuggets; 44½

Heat; 44½

Mavericks; 42½

Jazz; 42½

Trail Blazers; 41½

Raptors; 41½

Pacers; 39½

Suns; 38½

Warriors; 36½

Hawks; 36½

Pelicans; 36½

Rockets; 34½

Wizards; 32½

Magic; 31½

Grizzlies; 30½

Bulls; 30½

Spurs; 29½

Timberwolves; 28½

Kings; 27½

Hornets; 25½

Pistons; 23½

Cavaliers; 22½

Knicks; 22½

Thunder; 22½

NBA title

Lakers; +275

Clippers ; 6-1

Bucks; 6-1

Nets; 6-1

Celtics; 14-1

Heat; 16-1

Nuggets; 20-1

76ers; 25-1

Mavericks; 25-1

Trail Blazers; 25-1

Raptors; 30-1

Suns; 30-1

Jazz; 40-1

Pelicans; 50-1

Warriors; 80-1

Rockets; 80-1

Pacers; 100-1

Grizzlies; 100-1

Hawks; 100-1

Wizards; 200-1

Bulls; 200-1

Magic; 200-1

Timberwolves; 200-1

Spurs; 300-1

Kings; 300-1

Hornets; 300-1

Thunder; 500-1

Knicks; 500-1

Pistons; 500-1

Cavaliers; 500-1

Divisions

Atlantic

Nets; +225

Celtics; +225

76ers; +250

Raptors; +450

Knicks; 500-1

Central

Bucks; -4,000

Pacers; 14-1

Bulls; 80-1

Pistons; 300-1

Cavaliers; 500-1

Southeast

Heat; -300

Hawks; +450

Wizards; 12-1

Magic; 20-1

Hornets; 40-1

Southwest

Mavericks; -160

Pelicans; 3-1

Rockets; +550

Grizzlies; 18-1

Spurs; 80-1

Northwest

Nuggets; Even

Jazz; +250

Trail Blazers; +250

Timberwolves; 100-1

Thunder; 500-1

Pacific

Lakers; -140

Clippers; +175

Suns; 14-1

Warriors; 16-1

Kings; 300-1

MVP

Up to 80-1

Luka Doncic; 4-1

Giannis Antetokounmpo; +750

Lebron James; 8-1

Anthony Davis; 8-1

Stephen Curry; 12-1

James Harden; 14-1

Nikola Jokic; 16-1

Kevin Durant; 16-1

Damian Lillard; 16-1

Jayson Tatum; 25-1

Kawhi Leonard; 30-1

Joel Embiid; 30-1

Zion Williamson; 50-1

Russell Westbrook; 50-1

Trae Young; 50-1

Jimmy Butler; 60-1

Jamal Murray; 60-1

Devin Booker; 60-1

Kyrie Irving; 80-1

Rookie of the Year

Up to 25-1

LaMelo Ball; +350

Anthony Edwards; +350

Obi Toppin; +550

James Wiseman; +650

Killian Hayes; 8-1

Deni Avdija; 12-1

Tyrese Haliburton; 14-1

Patrick Williams; 20-1

Onyeka Okongwu; 20-1

Isaac Okoro; 25-1

