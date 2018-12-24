NBA unders on Christmas Day have been gift to bettors

The under is 35-20-1 on the holiday since 2005 and has produced a winning record in 12 of the last 13 years.

Like the Jelly of the Month Club in “Christmas Vacation,” betting NBA unders on Christmas Day has been the gift that keeps on giving.

The under is 35-20-1 on the holiday since 2005 and has produced a winning record in 12 of the last 13 years, according to The Action Network.

Drilling down, unders are on a 26-9 run (74 percent) in the three early games (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PST).

“A noon start in New York, the players’ body clocks just aren’t used to that stuff. There can be something to that,” Westgate sports book NBA oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said. “Even when they play day games, they’re used to them being a little bit later.

“Sometimes these guys aren’t fully engaged, either. It’s a holiday and they want to spend time with their family.”

The total is 228 for the Bucks-Knicks 9:10 a.m. opener of the NBA’s Christmas quintuple-header. The other totals are 221½ for Thunder-Rockets (12:10 p.m.); 224 for 76ers-Celtics (2:40 p.m.); 235 for Lakers-Warriors (5:10 p.m.); and 215 for Blazers-Jazz (7:40 p.m.).

Here’s a quick glance at each game:

Bucks-Knicks

The Bucks (22-10) are 10-point road favorites over the Knicks (9-25), who’ve lost nine of 10 games (2-8 ATS) since beating Milwaukee 136-134 on Dec. 1 in New York.

The Westgate posted lines on each Christmas Day game when the schedule was announced in the preseason and opened the Bucks as 5½-point favorites.

“We’ve seen how much Milwaukee’s power rating has improved in a solid season,” Sherman said. “It’s been the opposite for the Knicks, who are really, really struggling.”

Thunder-Rockets

Houston (17-15) is a 1½-point home favorite over Oklahoma City (21-11) in its second game since Chris Paul went down with an injury expected to sideline him for two to four weeks.

“Houston really struggles whenever Paul or (James) Harden are out,” Sherman said.

The Thunder whipped the Rockets 98-80 in November and have been playing very well behind Paul George, who recently passed Russell Westbrook in NBA MVP odds at the Westgate. A week ago, Westbrook was 25-1 and George 250-1. On Monday, George was 20-1 and Westbrook 40-1.

“He’s really leading the team and has been more impactful to the team than Westbrook has,” Sherman said. “Westbrook is deferring to him and making him the focal point of the offense.”

There’s a large gap in power ratings between the Warriors and everyone else in the West, but the Thunder have surpassed the Rockets as the No. 2 team.

76ers-Celtics

Boston (19-13) is a 4-point home favorite over Philadelphia (22-12), which lost 105-87 to the Celtics as a 5-point underdog in the season opener but has since added All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Both teams have been inconsistent. The Sixers enter on a 3-1 SU and ATS surge while the Celtics enter on a 1-3 SU and ATS skid.

“So far, Boston has had a tough go of it. It’s still a process for these guys to get into their roles,” Sherman said. “The recent addition of Butler makes the Sixers a lot stronger, but they’re trying to get their rotation set.

“But they have their three superstars and will be tough to contend with as the season goes on.”

Lakers-Warriors

Golden State (23-11) is a 9-point home favorite over Los Angeles (19-14), which has lost four of its last six games and is on a 3-6 spread slide. The Warriors are on a 1-6 ATS skid.

“The Lakers have been without JaVale McGee and (on Sunday) Tyson Chandler. That’s had a larger effect than most people realize,” Sherman said. “Take those guys out and there’s absolutely no rim protection.

“But they’re playing a Golden State team that doesn’t have that style of play. It’s the Warriors’ outside shooting vs. the Lakers pace and if they can keep up with them.”

The Lakers have a 5-5 over-under mark in their last 10 games following a 14-2 under streak.

Blazers-Jazz

Utah (16-18) is a 6-point home favorite over Portland (19-14) after blowing out the Blazers by 30 on Friday in Oregon.

“It’s a revenge spot for the Blazers. I would think Portland will come out motivated,” Sherman said. “The Jazz are still looking to find themselves.

“If I had to play one game, I’d wait to see if the plus on Portland goes up. You might find 6½ or 7. When trying to handicap these games, that’s the team that should bring extra energy and effort.”

