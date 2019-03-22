NCAA betting blog: Here we go again

Fans, including Ivette Abramyan, center, of Jacksonville, Fla,., lined up to place their bets during the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Westgate sports book in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey will be writing a live blog Thursday on thefirst day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sportsbook.

8:03 a.m. — Sixteen first-round games down Thursday, 16 to go on Friday as many visitors to Las Vegas will surely start their morning off with a coffee instead of a cocktail as day two of the NCAA Tournament comes quick.

Underdogs went 9-7 ATS with four outright wins on day one, though favorites closed the day on a 6-2 cover run.

Check back for updates throughout the day as we’ll recap every game through a betting lens and keep you posted on all the buzzer beaters, bad beats and more.

Wagering update

There are 16 games Friday, starting with No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati (-4½) at 9:15 a.m. and No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Mississippi (-1) at 9:40 a.m.

The other morning matchups are No. 3 Texas Tech (-13) vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky, No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State (-4) at 11 a.m. and No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-17½).

Sharp bettors are on UC Irvine, Liberty, Virginia Tech, Iona and Central Florida. They’re also on Colgate in the first half.

Friday’s best bets

Cincinnati (-4½) over Iowa (9:15 a.m.)

UC Irvine (+4) over Kansas State (11 a.m.)

Colgate (+17½) over Tennessee (11:45 a.m.)

Liberty (+6½) over Mississippi State (4:27 p.m.)

Thursday’s record: 2-1 ATS

