NCAA betting blog: Here we go again

8:03 a.m. — Sixteen first-round games down Thursday, 16 to go on Friday as many visitors to Las Vegas will surely start their morning off with a coffee instead of a cocktail as day two of the NCAA Tournament comes quick.
Underdogs went 9-7 ATS with four outright wins on day one, though favorites closed the day on a 6-2 cover run.
Wagering update
There are 16 games Friday, starting with No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati (-4½) at 9:15 a.m. and No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Mississippi (-1) at 9:40 a.m.
The other morning matchups are No. 3 Texas Tech (-13) vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky, No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State (-4) at 11 a.m. and No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-17½).
Sharp bettors are on UC Irvine, Liberty, Virginia Tech, Iona and Central Florida. They’re also on Colgate in the first half.
Friday’s best bets
Cincinnati (-4½) over Iowa (9:15 a.m.)
UC Irvine (+4) over Kansas State (11 a.m.)
Colgate (+17½) over Tennessee (11:45 a.m.)
Liberty (+6½) over Mississippi State (4:27 p.m.)
Thursday’s record: 2-1 ATS
