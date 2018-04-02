NCAA championship game prediction poll

Villanova is a 6½-point favorite over Michigan and the total is 145½ in Monday’s NCAA championship game. Here’s a survey of opinions from Review-Journal staff members, other media, oddsmakers and professional handicappers.

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson (1) drives past Kansas guard Malik Newman during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill sports book director: Villanova, 81-69

The 3s keep coming. Cats a cut above.

Steve Cofield, ESPN Radio, Mad Dog Sports Radio: Villanova, 74-64

Offense beats defense as the Golden State Warriors of college hoops take out Michigan’s not so Fab Five.

Dave Cokin, ESPN Radio, SmokinCokin.com: Villanova, 78-70

The best team in the nation has been the best team in the tournament. Nothing changes on Monday night.

Teddy Covers, Sportsmemo.com: Michigan, 73-70

Every team gets tested on their way to winning a title. Nova hasn’t been tested yet.

Joe D’Amico, Aasiwins.com: Villanova, 83-72

Top-seeded Villanova has too much offense, both inside and out, for a Michigan team that hasn’t faced an opponent seeded higher than sixth in the Big Dance.

Todd Dewey, Review-Journal: Villanova, 78-72

Michigan has Mo Wagner, but Villanova has more of everything else.

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com: Villanova, 71-70

My numbers show Nova is only two points better so they cut down the nets but Michigan gets the cash.

Bernie Fratto, ESPN Radio, BernieFratto.com: Michigan, 73-71

The Wolverines will control the tempo as they have the bodies to throw at Nova. That will put a crimp in the Wildcats offensive explosiveness. Michigan has allowed 66 points or less in 12 of its last 15 games. Finally, its three-point prowess will reappear Monday.

Andy Iskoe, Thelogicalapproach.com: Villanova, 79-70

I would have picked Michigan over 66 of the other 67 teams but Villanova’s talent, depth, experience and ease with which they have sailed through this tournament suggest they will withstand a Michigan challenge to ultimately prevail.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate sports book director: Villanova, 75-70

Nova looked unbeatable Saturday but Michigan will be prepared to defend the 3 and keep this close to the end.

Dana Lane, Dana Lane Sports: Michigan, 73-70

Anticipate the Wolverines to be the defensive aggressor, not allowing the Wildcats to be as comfortable outside the arc as they were against Kansas.

Allen Leiker, Review-Journal: Villanova, 80-68

Michigan has no chance of trading shots with Villanova, whose incredible run through the tournament ends with its sixth double-digit win and second title in three years.

Bryan Leonard, Wagertalk.com: Villanova, 80-70

Wildcats will dictate the pace and have the much better offense.

Ed Malinowski, Stratosphere sports book director: Villanova, 74-65

Easier road to the championship game for Michigan will finally hit a road block.

Mitch Moss, VSiN.com: Villanova, 75-71

Villanova’s 3-point shooting won’t drop as easily against Michigan’s stingy defense, but they’ll still have enough to win their second title in three years.

Brent Musburger, VSiN.com: Villanova, 76-68

Nova covers but Michigan’s defense keeps the total under.

Ed Salmons, Westgate sports book manager: Villanova, 73-69

Another championship for Philadelphia.

Jeff Sherman, Westgate sports book manager: Villanova, 74-70

Michigan’s 3-point defense keeps them in the game, but Villanova has too much firepower and fends them off.

Alex B. Smith, Axsmithsports.com: Villanova, 83-76

The Wildcats are just simply too dominant to stop right now. They do everything well on both sides of the ball and shouldn’t have much trouble slowing down Michigan to win their second title in three seasons.

Lee Sterling, ParamountSports.com: Villanova, 78-64

The Wildcats defense is sound game after game. Coach Jay Wright doesn’t get enough credit for putting his team in a position to succeed.

Paul Stone, @PaulStoneSports: Villanova, 72-70

The Wildcats looked almost invincible in the semifinals against Kansas, but Mo Wagner and Michigan will keep it closer than many expect.

Dave Tuley, VSiN.com: Villanova, 76-73

Not sure I’ll even bet this as I see Michigan as a small lean with the points, plus only small lean on the over (maybe a small Michigan-and-over parlay).

Robert Walker, USBookmaking sports book director: Villanova, 73-70

Can’t believe Villanova can play any better than they did Saturday. Think this game goes down to the wire, with the Wildcats pulling out the win.

Matt Youmans, VSiN.com: Villanova, 74-70

John Beilein is a coaching wizard and his Wolverines will slow the pace, but the Wildcats have too much offensive firepower.

Straight-up picks: Villanova 21, Michigan 3

ATS picks: Villanova 11, Michigan 13

Total: Under 14, Over 10

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.