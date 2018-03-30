NCAA Final Four betting odds and props

On an alternate point spread, Loyola-Chicago is a 3½-point favorite, at plus 290, over Michigan in Saturday’s national semifinal.

Michigan players participate in a drill during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Loyola-Chicago's Christian Negron (12) goes up for a basket during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser reacts during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan's Duncan Robinson (22)shoots during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan's Duncan Robinson (22) shoots during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan's Jaaron Simmons (5) goes up for a shot during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan's Isaiah Livers (4) smiles as he works out with his teammates during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas's Lagerald Vick shoots during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches his players during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks huddles with his players during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas's Sam Cunliffe (3) dunks during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas's Sam Cunliffe (3) goes up for a shot during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

At Westgate and William Hill sports books

NCAA Tournament

Villanova -105

Michigan 5-2

Kansas 7-2

Loyola-Chicago 9-1

Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago

First half

Loyola-Chicago +155

Michigan -185

Michigan -3 59 Loyola-Chicago

Alternate point spreads

Michigan -12½ +250

Loyola-Chicago +12½ -300

— — —

Loyola-Chicago -3½ +290

Michigan +3½ -350

Total 3-pointers made by both teams 15

Largest lead of the game by either team 14½

Which team will score 10 points first?

Loyola-Chicago +110

Michigan -130

Which team will score 20 points first?

Loyola-Chicago +140

Michigan -160

Total points by Clayton Custer 12½

Total points by Marques Townes 11

Total points by Donte Ingram 10

Total points by Ben Richardson 8

Total points by Aundre Jackson: 10½

Total points by Loyola-Chicago 62

Total points by Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman 13½

Total points by Mo Wagner 14½

Total points by Charles Matthews 13½

Total points by Duncan Robinson 9½

Total points by Michigan 67

Villanova vs. Kansas

First half

Kansas +145

Villanova -170

Villanova 2½ 72½ Kansas

Alternate point spreads

Villanova -12½ +280

Kansas +12.5 -340

— — —

Kansas -3½ +290

Villanova +3½ -350

Total 3-pointers made by both teams 20

Largest lead of the game by either team 15

Which team will score 10 points first?

Kansas +115

Villanova -135

Which team will score 20 points first?

Kansas +142

Villanova -165

Total points by Devonte Graham 16½

Total points by Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 13½

Total points by Malik Newman 15½

Total points by Udoka Azubuike 12½

Total points by Kansas 75

Total points by Jalen Brunson 18½

Total points by Mikal Bridges 17

Total points by Donte DiVincenzo 12½

Total points by Omari Spellman 10½

Total points by Villanova 80

