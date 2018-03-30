NCAA Final Four betting odds and props

At Westgate and William Hill sports books
NCAA Tournament
Villanova -105
Michigan 5-2
Kansas 7-2
Loyola-Chicago 9-1
Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago
First half
Loyola-Chicago +155
Michigan -185
Michigan -3 59 Loyola-Chicago
Alternate point spreads
Michigan -12½ +250
Loyola-Chicago +12½ -300
— — —
Loyola-Chicago -3½ +290
Michigan +3½ -350
Total 3-pointers made by both teams 15
Largest lead of the game by either team 14½
Which team will score 10 points first?
Loyola-Chicago +110
Michigan -130
Which team will score 20 points first?
Loyola-Chicago +140
Michigan -160
Total points by Clayton Custer 12½
Total points by Marques Townes 11
Total points by Donte Ingram 10
Total points by Ben Richardson 8
Total points by Aundre Jackson: 10½
Total points by Loyola-Chicago 62
Total points by Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman 13½
Total points by Mo Wagner 14½
Total points by Charles Matthews 13½
Total points by Duncan Robinson 9½
Total points by Michigan 67
Villanova vs. Kansas
First half
Kansas +145
Villanova -170
Villanova 2½ 72½ Kansas
Alternate point spreads
Villanova -12½ +280
Kansas +12.5 -340
— — —
Kansas -3½ +290
Villanova +3½ -350
Total 3-pointers made by both teams 20
Largest lead of the game by either team 15
Which team will score 10 points first?
Kansas +115
Villanova -135
Which team will score 20 points first?
Kansas +142
Villanova -165
Total points by Devonte Graham 16½
Total points by Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 13½
Total points by Malik Newman 15½
Total points by Udoka Azubuike 12½
Total points by Kansas 75
Total points by Jalen Brunson 18½
Total points by Mikal Bridges 17
Total points by Donte DiVincenzo 12½
Total points by Omari Spellman 10½
Total points by Villanova 80
