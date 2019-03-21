NCAA Tournament betting blog: Let the games begin

A basketball with a logo is seen before a first round men's college basketball game between Minnesota and Louisville in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey will be writing a live blog Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sportsbook.

8:30 a.m. — College basketball fans and bettors began staking out seats at the Westgate sportsbook before dawn Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament and the line at the betting windows snaked through the casino shortly after they opened at 7 a.m.

Check back for updates throughout the day as we’ll recap every game through a betting lens and keep you posted on all the buzzer beaters, bad beats, big bets and more.

Wagering update

There are 16 games Thursday, starting with No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville (-5½) at 9:15 a.m. and No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 Louisiana State (-7) at 9:40 a.m.

The other morning matchups are No. 5 Auburn (-6) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State at 10:30 a.m. and No. 4 Florida State (-8½) vs. No. 13 Vermont at 11 a.m.

Sharp bettors are on Yale, Vermont and New Mexico State.

Thursday’s best bets

Yale (+7) over Louisiana State (9:40 a.m.)

Vermont (+8½) over Florida State (11 a.m.)

Northeastern (+7) over Kansas (1 p.m.)

