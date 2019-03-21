NCAA Tournament betting blog: Yale rallies for backdoor cover

A basketball with a logo is seen before a first round men's college basketball game between Minnesota and Louisville in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey will be writing a live blog Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sportsbook.

Final: LSU (-7) 79, Yale 74

The loudest roars of the morning took place in the final minute of this game as the Bulldogs made four 3-pointers in the final 42 seconds to give bettors a backdoor cover. Yale started the game 4-for-30 from 3-point range and trailed by 16 at halftime.

There were more tickets wagered on Yale at CG Technology than on any other first-round game and the Bulldogs also were a sharp play at several sportsbooks.

Alex Copeland made a 3 to cut the lead to 70-65 with 42 seconds to play as the overflowing crowd at the Westgate exploded and made another to make it 75-71 with 15 seconds left. Jordan Bruner sealed the cover with a 3 with 9 seconds left that made it 77-74.

Final: Minnesota 86, Louisville (-5) 76

All five starters scored in double figures for Minnesota, which cruised to an upset win over the Cardinals and cashed 2-1 tickets on the money line. The Golden Gophers led for the final 22 minutes and finished with zero points from their bench. The game flew over the total of 137.

8:30 a.m. — College basketball fans and bettors began staking out seats at the Westgate sportsbook before dawn Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament and the line at the betting windows snaked through the casino shortly after they opened at 7 a.m.

Check back for updates throughout the day as we’ll recap every game through a betting lens and keep you posted on all the buzzer beaters, bad beats, big bets and more.

Wagering update

There are 16 games Thursday, starting with No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville (-5½) at 9:15 a.m. and No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 Louisiana State (-7) at 9:40 a.m.

The other morning matchups are No. 5 Auburn (-6) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State at 10:30 a.m. and No. 4 Florida State (-8½) vs. No. 13 Vermont at 11 a.m.

Sharp bettors are on Yale, Vermont and New Mexico State.

Thursday’s best bets

Yale (+7) over Louisiana State (9:40 a.m.)

Vermont (+8½) over Florida State (11 a.m.)

Northeastern (+7) over Kansas (1 p.m.)

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.