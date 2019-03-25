NCAA Tournament betting recap

NCAA Tournament betting chart
Matchup; Open/close; Score
Iowa-Tennessee; Vols -8½/-8 (156); Vols, 83-77, OT
Tennessee blew a 25-point first-half lead and Hawkeyes bettors held on for the cover in OT.
Washington-N. Carolina; N.C. -11½/-11½ (151½); N.C., 81-59
The Tar Heels never trailed and blew open the game with a 13-0 run early in the second half.
Duke-Central Florida; Duke -13/-13 (142); Duke, 77-76
RJ Barrett put the Blue Devils ahead on a putback of Zion Williamson’s missed free throw and Aubrey Dawkins narrowly missed a tip-in at the buzzer.
Buffalo-Texas Tech; Texas Tech -3½/-4 (151); Texas Tech, 78-58
The Red Raiders were dominant on defense and broke the game open with a 27-3 run that spanned both halves.
Liberty-Virginia Tech; Va. Tech -9/-9½ (127); Va. Tech, 67-58
Ty Outlaw made two free throws with 30 seconds left for the Hokies, who never led by more than nine, and Caleb Homesley missed a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.
Oklahoma-Virginia; -11½/-10½ (126½); Virginia, 63-51
Kihei Clark made a 3-pointer to extend Virginia’s lead to 61-48 with 3:01 left and the Cavaliers hung on for the cover.
Houston-Ohio State; Houston -5½/-6½ (132½); Houston, 74-59
The Cougars ended the game on an 8-2 run, making six free throws in the final minute to seal the win and cover.
Oregon-UC Irvine; Oregon -5/-4½ (127); Oregon, 73-54
After blowing a 12-point halftime lead, the Ducks went on a 15-3 run to take control en route to their 10th straight win and cover.
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.