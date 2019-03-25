NCAA Tournament betting recap

Oregon forward Louis King celebrates after scoring against UC Irvine during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Houston's Galen Robinson Jr., right, heads to the basket as Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson (34) defends during the second half of a second round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. Houston won 74-59. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NCAA Tournament betting chart

Matchup; Open/close; Score

Iowa-Tennessee; Vols -8½/-8 (156); Vols, 83-77, OT

Tennessee blew a 25-point first-half lead and Hawkeyes bettors held on for the cover in OT.

Washington-N. Carolina; N.C. -11½/-11½ (151½); N.C., 81-59

The Tar Heels never trailed and blew open the game with a 13-0 run early in the second half.

Duke-Central Florida; Duke -13/-13 (142); Duke, 77-76

RJ Barrett put the Blue Devils ahead on a putback of Zion Williamson’s missed free throw and Aubrey Dawkins narrowly missed a tip-in at the buzzer.

Buffalo-Texas Tech; Texas Tech -3½/-4 (151); Texas Tech, 78-58

The Red Raiders were dominant on defense and broke the game open with a 27-3 run that spanned both halves.

Liberty-Virginia Tech; Va. Tech -9/-9½ (127); Va. Tech, 67-58

Ty Outlaw made two free throws with 30 seconds left for the Hokies, who never led by more than nine, and Caleb Homesley missed a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.

Oklahoma-Virginia; -11½/-10½ (126½); Virginia, 63-51

Kihei Clark made a 3-pointer to extend Virginia’s lead to 61-48 with 3:01 left and the Cavaliers hung on for the cover.

Houston-Ohio State; Houston -5½/-6½ (132½); Houston, 74-59

The Cougars ended the game on an 8-2 run, making six free throws in the final minute to seal the win and cover.

Oregon-UC Irvine; Oregon -5/-4½ (127); Oregon, 73-54

After blowing a 12-point halftime lead, the Ducks went on a 15-3 run to take control en route to their 10th straight win and cover.

