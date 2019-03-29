NCAA Tournament betting recap

NCAA Tournament betting chart
Matchup; open/close; score
Purdue-Tennessee; Tennessee -1/-1½ (147½); Purdue, 99-94 (OT)
Carsen Edwards made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to send the game into overtime, where the Boilermakers scored nine of the first 11 points after blowing an 18-point lead in regulation.
Gonzaga-Florida State; Gonzaga -7/-7½ (148½); Gonzaga, 72-58
The Seminoles closed to 60-56 with 4:11 left, but Zach Norvell Jr. answered with a 3-pointer for Gonzaga and the Bulldogs ended the game on a 12-2 run.
Texas Tech-Michigan; Michigan -2/-1½ (124½); Texas Tech, 63-44
The Red Raiders held the Wolverines to 32 percent shooting, including 1 of 19 from 3-point range.
Virginia-Oregon; Virginia -8/-8½ (120); Virginia, 53-49
Ty Jerome made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:33 left to give the Cavaliers the lead for good, and Virginia never led by more than eight in the second half.
Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal