NCAA Tournament betting recap

Purdue's Carsen Edwards shoots a free throw in the final seconds of the second half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game against Tennessee Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue's Ryan Cline (14) and Carsen Edwards celebrate after defeating Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

NCAA Tournament betting chart

Matchup; open/close; score

Purdue-Tennessee; Tennessee -1/-1½ (147½); Purdue, 99-94 (OT)

Carsen Edwards made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to send the game into overtime, where the Boilermakers scored nine of the first 11 points after blowing an 18-point lead in regulation.

Gonzaga-Florida State; Gonzaga -7/-7½ (148½); Gonzaga, 72-58

The Seminoles closed to 60-56 with 4:11 left, but Zach Norvell Jr. answered with a 3-pointer for Gonzaga and the Bulldogs ended the game on a 12-2 run.

Texas Tech-Michigan; Michigan -2/-1½ (124½); Texas Tech, 63-44

The Red Raiders held the Wolverines to 32 percent shooting, including 1 of 19 from 3-point range.

Virginia-Oregon; Virginia -8/-8½ (120); Virginia, 53-49

Ty Jerome made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:33 left to give the Cavaliers the lead for good, and Virginia never led by more than eight in the second half.

Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal