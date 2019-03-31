NCAA Tournament betting recap

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is doused with confetti after the Midwest Regional final game against Kentucky in the NCAA men's College basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Auburn won 77-71 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Betting chart

Matchup; Open/Close; Score

Duke-Michigan State; Duke -2/-2½ (149); Michigan State, 68-67

Kenny Goins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left for the Spartans and RJ Barrett missed a free throw with six seconds left. Michigan State then avoided getting fouled and dribbled out the clock.

Auburn-Kentucky; Kentucky -4½/-4½ (142½); Auburn, 77-71 (OT)

Jared Harper made a layup with 38 seconds left to send the game to overtime for Auburn and the Tigers never trailed in the extra session after they erased a 10-point first-half deficit.

Virginia-Purdue; Virginia -4½/-4½ (127½); Virginia, 80-75 (OT)

Mamadi Diakite made a jumper with one second left in regulation to send the game to overtime and Kihei Clark made two free throws with one second left in OT to give the Cavaliers the cover.

Texas Tech-Gonzaga; Gonzaga -4/-5½ (140); Texas Tech, 75-69

Davide Moretti made two key 3s and added two technical free throws to make it 73-69 with 12 seconds left. Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins was called for a technical for touching the ball as Texas Tech was inbounding.

Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal