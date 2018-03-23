NCAA Tournament betting recap

Matchup Open/Close Score
— UNR-Loyola-Chicago Wolf Pack -2/-1.5 Loyola-Chicago, 69-68
With the Ramblers clinging to a one-point lead with 6.3 seconds remaining, Marques Townes hit the decisive 3-pointer. UNR erased a 12-point deficit but never led in the second half.
— Michigan-Texas A&M Wolverines -3.5/-2.5 Michigan, 99-72
The Wolverines hit 10 of their 14 3-pointers in the first half as they opened up a 52-28 lead and were never threatened, shooting 62 percent.
— Kansas State-Kentucky Kentucky -5.5/-5.5 Kansas State, 61-58
Barry Brown scored the decisive tiebreaking layup with 18 seconds left for Kansas State, which made 9 of 22 3-pointers while Kentucky made only three 3s and missed 14 free throws.
— Gonzaga-Florida State Bulldogs -5.5/-6 Florida State, 75-60
Gonzaga twice cut a 13-point second-half deficit to four but got no closer. The Seminoles were in control for most of the game and held the Bulldogs to 34 percent shooting and 5 of 20 from 3-point range.