NCAA Tournament betting recap

Opening and closing lines, results and point-spread highlights from all four games in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State guard Kamau Stokes (3) shoots against Kentucky guard Quade Green (0) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Matchup Open/Close Score

— UNR-Loyola-Chicago Wolf Pack -2/-1.5 Loyola-Chicago, 69-68

With the Ramblers clinging to a one-point lead with 6.3 seconds remaining, Marques Townes hit the decisive 3-pointer. UNR erased a 12-point deficit but never led in the second half.

— Michigan-Texas A&M Wolverines -3.5/-2.5 Michigan, 99-72

The Wolverines hit 10 of their 14 3-pointers in the first half as they opened up a 52-28 lead and were never threatened, shooting 62 percent.

— Kansas State-Kentucky Kentucky -5.5/-5.5 Kansas State, 61-58

Barry Brown scored the decisive tiebreaking layup with 18 seconds left for Kansas State, which made 9 of 22 3-pointers while Kentucky made only three 3s and missed 14 free throws.

— Gonzaga-Florida State Bulldogs -5.5/-6 Florida State, 75-60

Gonzaga twice cut a 13-point second-half deficit to four but got no closer. The Seminoles were in control for most of the game and held the Bulldogs to 34 percent shooting and 5 of 20 from 3-point range.