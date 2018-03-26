NCAA Tournament betting recap

Opening and closing lines, results and point-spread highlights from both games Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas' Devonte' Graham, left, celebrates as he runs past Duke's Gary Trent Jr. in the final seconds of overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Kansas won 85-81 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Matchup; Open/Close; Score

Villanova-Texas Tech; Wildcats -7;-6.5; Villanova, 71-59

The Wildcats trailed 9-1 before closing the first half on a 35-14 run for a 36-23 halftime lead. The Red Raiders cut the deficit to six with 2:12 left, but Jalen Brunson answered with a layup to extend Villanova’s lead to eight, and Texas Tech got no closer than eight the rest of the way. The Wildcats made only 4 of 24 shots from 3-point range but sank 29 of 35 free throws, including their final 12.

Duke-Kansas; Blue Devils -3.5/-3.5; Kansas, 85-81, OT

Malik Newman scored 32 points, including all of the Jayhawks’ 13 points in overtime. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk made a tying 3-pointer for Kansas with 27 seconds left in regulation and Grayson Allen missed a potential winning jumper with two seconds left that went in and out.