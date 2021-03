NCAA Tournament prop bets

A No. 12 seed has won at least one first-round game in 30 of the last 35 NCAA Tournaments. Will a 12 seed win a game Friday or Saturday? Yes is -280 at William Hill, and No is +240.

Oregon State Beavers guard Gianni Hunt (0) and teammates guard Ethan Thompson (5) and forward Maurice Calloo (1) are pleased with a late-game foul from the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half of an NCAA basketball championship game at the Pac-12 menÕs tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NCAA Tournament props

At Westgate

Conference wins

Big 10

Over 15½; +105

Under 15½; -125

Big 12

Over 11½; +110

Under 11½; -130

SEC

Over 7½; +120

Under 7½; -140

ACC

Over 6½; -105

Under 6½; -115

WCC

Over 5½; -110

Under 5½; -110

Big East

Over 4; Even

Under 4; -120

Pac-12

Over 4½; +110

Under 4½; -130

Mountain West

Over 1½; Even

Under 1½; -120

Wins by No. 1 seeds

Over 13½; +120

Under 13½; -140

Wins by No. 2 seeds

Over 9½; Even

Under 9½; -120

Wins by No. 3 seeds

Over 6½; -110

Under 6½; -110

Wins by No. 4 seeds

Over 6½; +120

Under 6½; -140

Wins by No. 5 seeds

Over 5; -130

Under 5; +110

Wins by No. 11 seeds

Over 4½; +130

Under 4½; -150

Wins by No. 12 seeds

Over 1½; +120

Under 1½; -140

Wins by No. 13 seeds

Over 1; Even

Under 1; -120

Largest seed number to reach Final Four

Over 5½; Even

Under 5½; -120

Total No. 1 seeds to reach Final Four

Over 1½; -170

Under 1½; +150

Total No. 2 seeds to reach Final Four

Over ½; -140

Under ½; +120

Will a No. 1 seed win the NCAA Tournament?

Yes; -240

No; 2-1

Will a No. 2 seed win the NCAA Tournament?

Yes; 4-1

No; -500

Will any Big 10 team win NCAA Tournament?

Yes; +180

No; -210

Will any ACC team win NCAA Tournament?

Yes; 15-1

No; -5,000

Will any Big 12 team win NCAA Tournament?

Yes; 4-1

No; -500

Will any SEC team win NCAA Tournament?

Yes; 12-1

No; -3,000

Sweet 16 odds (Yes/No)

Houston; -300/+250

Iowa; -260/+220

Ohio State; -220/+190

Alabama; -170/+150

Florida State; -120/Even

West Virginia; -110/-110

Kansas; -110/-110

Texas; -110/-110

Virginia; Even/ -120

Tennessee; +110/-130

Arkansas; +115/-135

Oklahoma State; +130/-150

Creighton; +140/-160

Texas Tech; +150/-170

Southern California; +160/-180

San Diego State; +175/-200

Brigham Young; +175/-200

Villanova; +180/-210

Colorado; +190/-220

At William Hill

Will a No. 12 seed win a game?

Yes; -280

No; +240

Will a No. 13 seed win a game?

Yes; -185

No; +165

Will a No. 14 seed win a game?

Yes; -105

No; -115

Will a No. 15 seed win a game?

Yes; 4-1

No; -500

Will Baylor or Gonzaga win NCAA Tournament?

Yes; +140

No; -160

Conference to win NCAA Tournament

Big 10; +160

WCC; +175

Big 12; +350

SEC; 12-1

American Athletic; 13-1

ACC; 14-1

Big East; 40-1

Pac 12; 50-1

Mountain West; 75-1

Field; 75-1