NCAA Tournament props for Final Four

NCAA Tournament
Odds posted at Westgate and William Hill sportsbooks
Win NCAA championship
Virginia; +150
Michigan State; +180
Texas Tech; 4-1
Auburn; 6-1
Possible NCAA title game matchups
Virginia; 1; Michigan State
Virginia; 3; Texas Tech
Michigan State; 4½; Auburn
Texas Tech; 2; Auburn
Final Four
Team totals
Texas Tech; 65
Michigan State; 67
— — —
Auburn; 62½
Virginia; 68½
Which team will score 10 points first?
Texas Tech; -105
Michigan State; -115
— — —
Auburn; +105
Virginia; -125
Which team will score 15 points first?
Texas Tech; +105
Michigan State; -125
— — —
Auburn; +115
Virginia; -135
Which team will score 20 points first?
Texas Tech; +105
Michigan State; -125
— — —
Auburn; +125
Virginia; -145
First half
Michigan State; 1½; 61½; Texas Tech
Virginia; 3; 60½; Auburn
First-half money line
Texas Tech; +115
Michigan State; -135
— — —
Auburn; +150
Virginia; -180
Point spread props
Texas Tech; +9½; -320
Michigan State; -9½; +260
— — —
Texas Tech -4½; +250
Michigan State; +4½; -300
— — —
Auburn; +12½; -300
Virginia; -12½; +250
— — —
Auburn -3½; +310
Virginia +3½; -380
Game props
Texas Tech-Michigan State
Total 3-pointers; 14
Largest lead; 12½
Points by Jarrett Culver; 20½
Points by Matt Mooney; 11
Points by Davide Moretti; 11½
Points by Tariq Owens; 8½
Points by Brandone Francis; 5½
Points by Cassius Winston; 18½
Points by Matt McQuaid; 9½
Points by Aaron Henry; 6½
Points by Kenny Goins; 7½
Points by Xavier Tillman; 11½
— — —
Auburn-Virginia
Total 3-pointers; 17½
Largest lead; 14½
Points by Jared Harper; 15½
Points by Bryce Brown; 15½
Points by Anfernee McLemore; 6
Points by Samir Doughty; 6½
Points by Danjel Purifoy; 5½
Points by Kyle Guy; 16
Points by Ty Jerome; 13½
Points by De’Andre Hunter; 14½
Points by Mamadi Diakite; 9½
Points by Kihei Clark; 5½
Margin of victory
Michigan State-Texas Tech
Michigan State by 1-5; 3-1
Texas Tech by 1-5; 7-2
Michigan State by 6-10; 7-2
Texas Tech by 6-10; 5-1
Michigan State by 11-15; 6-1
Texas Tech by 11-15; 12-1
Michigan State by 16-20; 14-1
Michigan State by 26+; 18-1
Texas Tech by 16-20; 22-1
Michigan State by 21-25; 22-1
Texas Tech by 26+; 40-1
Texas Tech by 21-25; 50-1
— — —
Virginia-Auburn
Virginia by 1-5; +280
Virginia by 6-10; +320
Auburn by 1-5; 9-2
Virginia by 11-15; 5-1
Auburn by 6-10; 15-2
Virginia by 16-20; 15-2
Virginia by 26+; 14-1
Virginia by 21-25; 15-1
Auburn by 11-15; 18-1
Auburn by 16-20; 28-1
Auburn by 26+; 60-1
Auburn by 21-25; 75-1
More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.