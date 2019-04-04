NCAA Tournament props for Final Four

FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Virginia's De'Andre Hunter dribbles past Purdue's Grady Eifert (24) during the first half of the men's NCAA Tournament in Louisville, Ky. Although this year’s Final Four is being touted as one in which experience and teamwork won out over raw talent, three of the teams in Minneapolis this week possess that young NBA talent, including Virginia and Texas Tech. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)