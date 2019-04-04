MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Betting

NCAA Tournament props for Final Four

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2019 - 1:35 pm
 
Updated April 4, 2019 - 1:45 pm

NCAA Tournament

Odds posted at Westgate and William Hill sportsbooks

Win NCAA championship

Virginia; +150

Michigan State; +180

Texas Tech; 4-1

Auburn; 6-1

Possible NCAA title game matchups

Virginia; 1; Michigan State

Virginia; 3; Texas Tech

Michigan State; 4½; Auburn

Texas Tech; 2; Auburn

Final Four

Team totals

Texas Tech; 65

Michigan State; 67

— — —

Auburn; 62½

Virginia; 68½

Which team will score 10 points first?

Texas Tech; -105

Michigan State; -115

— — —

Auburn; +105

Virginia; -125

Which team will score 15 points first?

Texas Tech; +105

Michigan State; -125

— — —

Auburn; +115

Virginia; -135

Which team will score 20 points first?

Texas Tech; +105

Michigan State; -125

— — —

Auburn; +125

Virginia; -145

First half

Michigan State; 1½; 61½; Texas Tech

Virginia; 3; 60½; Auburn

First-half money line

Texas Tech; +115

Michigan State; -135

— — —

Auburn; +150

Virginia; -180

Point spread props

Texas Tech; +9½; -320

Michigan State; -9½; +260

— — —

Texas Tech -4½; +250

Michigan State; +4½; -300

— — —

Auburn; +12½; -300

Virginia; -12½; +250

— — —

Auburn -3½; +310

Virginia +3½; -380

Game props

Texas Tech-Michigan State

Total 3-pointers; 14

Largest lead; 12½

Points by Jarrett Culver; 20½

Points by Matt Mooney; 11

Points by Davide Moretti; 11½

Points by Tariq Owens; 8½

Points by Brandone Francis; 5½

Points by Cassius Winston; 18½

Points by Matt McQuaid; 9½

Points by Aaron Henry; 6½

Points by Kenny Goins; 7½

Points by Xavier Tillman; 11½

— — —

Auburn-Virginia

Total 3-pointers; 17½

Largest lead; 14½

Points by Jared Harper; 15½

Points by Bryce Brown; 15½

Points by Anfernee McLemore; 6

Points by Samir Doughty; 6½

Points by Danjel Purifoy; 5½

Points by Kyle Guy; 16

Points by Ty Jerome; 13½

Points by De’Andre Hunter; 14½

Points by Mamadi Diakite; 9½

Points by Kihei Clark; 5½

Margin of victory

Michigan State-Texas Tech

Michigan State by 1-5; 3-1

Texas Tech by 1-5; 7-2

Michigan State by 6-10; 7-2

Texas Tech by 6-10; 5-1

Michigan State by 11-15; 6-1

Texas Tech by 11-15; 12-1

Michigan State by 16-20; 14-1

Michigan State by 26+; 18-1

Texas Tech by 16-20; 22-1

Michigan State by 21-25; 22-1

Texas Tech by 26+; 40-1

Texas Tech by 21-25; 50-1

— — —

Virginia-Auburn

Virginia by 1-5; +280

Virginia by 6-10; +320

Auburn by 1-5; 9-2

Virginia by 11-15; 5-1

Auburn by 6-10; 15-2

Virginia by 16-20; 15-2

Virginia by 26+; 14-1

Virginia by 21-25; 15-1

Auburn by 11-15; 18-1

Auburn by 16-20; 28-1

Auburn by 26+; 60-1

Auburn by 21-25; 75-1

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

