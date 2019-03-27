NCAA Tournament props for Sweet 16 games

Odds posted at Westgate and William Hill sportsbooks:
No. 1 seeds to make Final Four
2; +150
1; +240
3; +240
4; 10-1
0; 16-1
Will Duke win the NCAA Tournament?
Yes; +280
No; -340
Will a 1 seed win the NCAA Tournament?
Yes; -200
No; +175
Will a 2 seed win the NCAA Tournament?
Yes; +340
No; -420
Will a 3 seed win the NCAA Tournament?
Yes; +600
No; -900
Regions
West
Gonzaga; -140
Michigan; 3-1
Texas Tech; 5-1
Florida State; 8-1
South
Virginia; -150
Tennessee; 7-2
Purdue; 7-2
Oregon; 12-1
East
Duke; -160
Michigan State; 5-2
Virginia Tech; 7-1
LSU; 10-1
Midwest
North Carolina; 5-4
Kentucky; 11-4
Houston; 7-2
Auburn; 9-2
Team totals
Purdue; 72½
Tennessee; 74
— — —
Oregon; 55½
Virginia; 64
— — —
Florida State; 69½
Gonzaga; 77
— — —
Texas Tech; 62
Michigan; 64
— — —
Louisiana State; 71
Michigan State; 77½
— — — —
Virginia Tech; 68½
Duke; 75½
— — —
Houston; 66
Kentucky; 69
— — —
Auburn; 80
North Carolina; 85
Which team will score 15 points first?
Purdue; -105
Tennessee; -115
— — —
Oregon; +155
Virginia; -185
— — —
Florida State; +145
Gonzaga; -170
— — —
Texas Tech; -105
Michigan; -115
— — —
LSU; +130
Michigan State; -150
— — —
Virginia Tech; +145
Duke; -170
— — —
Houston; Even
Kentucky; -120
— — —
Auburn; +125
North Carolina; -145
— — —
Game props
Purdue-Tennessee total 3-pointers; 16½
Purdue-Tennessee largest lead; 12½
Points by Carsen Edwards: 23½
Points by Grant Williams; 18½
Points by Admiral Schofield; 16½
— — —
Oregon-Virginia total 3-pointers; 14½
Oregon-Virginia largest lead; 15½
Points by Payton Pritchard; 14½
Points by De’Andre Hunter; 15½
Points by Kyle Guy; 14½
— — —
Florida State-Gonzaga total 3-pointers; 14½
Florida State-Gonzaga largest lead; 15½
Points by Terance Mann; 12½
Points by Rui Hachimura; 18½
Points by Brandon Clarke; 16½
— — —
Texas Tech-Michigan total 3-pointers; 13½
Texas Tech-Michigan largest lead; 11½
Points by Jarrett Culver; 18½
Points by Ignas Brazdekis; 13½
Points by Jordan Poole; 12½
— — —
LSU-Michigan State total 3-pointers; 14½
LSU-Michigan State largest lead; 14½
Points by Tremont Waters; 14½
Points by Cassius Winston; 19
Points by Nick Ward; 10½
— — —
Virginia Tech-Duke total 3-pointers; 16
Virginia Tech-Duke largest lead; 15½
Points by Nickeil Alexander-Walker; 15½
Points by RJ Barrett; 22½
Points by Zion Williamson; 25½
— — —
Houston-Kentucky total 3-pointers; 14½
Houston-Kentucky largest lead; 12½
Points by Corey Davis; 17½
Points by Armoni Brooks; 12½
Points by Tyler Herro; 14½
— — —
Auburn-North Carolina total 3-pointers; 19½
Auburn-North Carolina largest lead; 15
Points by Bryce Brown; 16½
Points by Cameron Johnson; 18½
Points by Coby White; 16½