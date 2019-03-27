MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Betting

NCAA Tournament props for Sweet 16 games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2019 - 12:48 pm
 
Updated March 27, 2019 - 12:56 pm

Odds posted at Westgate and William Hill sportsbooks:

No. 1 seeds to make Final Four

2; +150

1; +240

3; +240

4; 10-1

0; 16-1

Will Duke win the NCAA Tournament?

Yes; +280

No; -340

Will a 1 seed win the NCAA Tournament?

Yes; -200

No; +175

Will a 2 seed win the NCAA Tournament?

Yes; +340

No; -420

Will a 3 seed win the NCAA Tournament?

Yes; +600

No; -900

Regions

West

Gonzaga; -140

Michigan; 3-1

Texas Tech; 5-1

Florida State; 8-1

South

Virginia; -150

Tennessee; 7-2

Purdue; 7-2

Oregon; 12-1

East

Duke; -160

Michigan State; 5-2

Virginia Tech; 7-1

LSU; 10-1

Midwest

North Carolina; 5-4

Kentucky; 11-4

Houston; 7-2

Auburn; 9-2

Team totals

Purdue; 72½

Tennessee; 74

— — —

Oregon; 55½

Virginia; 64

— — —

Florida State; 69½

Gonzaga; 77

— — —

Texas Tech; 62

Michigan; 64

— — —

Louisiana State; 71

Michigan State; 77½

— — — —

Virginia Tech; 68½

Duke; 75½

— — —

Houston; 66

Kentucky; 69

— — —

Auburn; 80

North Carolina; 85

Which team will score 15 points first?

Purdue; -105

Tennessee; -115

— — —

Oregon; +155

Virginia; -185

— — —

Florida State; +145

Gonzaga; -170

— — —

Texas Tech; -105

Michigan; -115

— — —

LSU; +130

Michigan State; -150

— — —

Virginia Tech; +145

Duke; -170

— — —

Houston; Even

Kentucky; -120

— — —

Auburn; +125

North Carolina; -145

— — —

Game props

Purdue-Tennessee total 3-pointers; 16½

Purdue-Tennessee largest lead; 12½

Points by Carsen Edwards: 23½

Points by Grant Williams; 18½

Points by Admiral Schofield; 16½

— — —

Oregon-Virginia total 3-pointers; 14½

Oregon-Virginia largest lead; 15½

Points by Payton Pritchard; 14½

Points by De’Andre Hunter; 15½

Points by Kyle Guy; 14½

— — —

Florida State-Gonzaga total 3-pointers; 14½

Florida State-Gonzaga largest lead; 15½

Points by Terance Mann; 12½

Points by Rui Hachimura; 18½

Points by Brandon Clarke; 16½

— — —

Texas Tech-Michigan total 3-pointers; 13½

Texas Tech-Michigan largest lead; 11½

Points by Jarrett Culver; 18½

Points by Ignas Brazdekis; 13½

Points by Jordan Poole; 12½

— — —

LSU-Michigan State total 3-pointers; 14½

LSU-Michigan State largest lead; 14½

Points by Tremont Waters; 14½

Points by Cassius Winston; 19

Points by Nick Ward; 10½

— — —

Virginia Tech-Duke total 3-pointers; 16

Virginia Tech-Duke largest lead; 15½

Points by Nickeil Alexander-Walker; 15½

Points by RJ Barrett; 22½

Points by Zion Williamson; 25½

— — —

Houston-Kentucky total 3-pointers; 14½

Houston-Kentucky largest lead; 12½

Points by Corey Davis; 17½

Points by Armoni Brooks; 12½

Points by Tyler Herro; 14½

— — —

Auburn-North Carolina total 3-pointers; 19½

Auburn-North Carolina largest lead; 15

Points by Bryce Brown; 16½

Points by Cameron Johnson; 18½

Points by Coby White; 16½

Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing