NCAA Tournament props, odds

Here’s a sampling of props and odds on the 2022 NCAA Tournament at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks.

UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) has the ball ripped from his hands by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half of their NCAA men’s PAC-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March, 12, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) dunks the ball over UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the second half of their NCAA men’s PAC-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March, 12, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) gets past UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) and inside of UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) during the second half of their NCAA men’s PAC-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March, 12, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NCAA Tournament props

At Caesars Sportsbook

Will a 12-seed win a first-round game?

Yes; -265

No; +225

Will a 13-seed win a game?

Yes; -280

No; +240

Will a 14-seed win a game?

Yes; +145

No; -165

Will a 15-seed win a game?

Yes; +370

No; -450

Will a 16-seed win a game?

Yes; +850

No; -1,450

Number of No. 1 seeds in Final Four

Over 1½; +120

Under 1½; -140

No. 1 seeds to make Final Four

1; +130

2; +160

0; 5-1

3; 6-1

4; 35-1

Will a 1-seed win tournament?

Yes; -120

No; Even

Will a 2-seed win tournament?

Yes; +320

No; -400

Gonzaga vs. field

Gonzaga; 3-1

Field; -360

Conference to win tournament

West Coast; +280

Southeastern; +325

Pac-12; +375

Big 12; +450

Big Ten; 6-1

Atlantic Coast; 9-1

Big East; 10-1

American Athletic; 30-1

Field; 60-1

Mountain West; 75-1

At Westgate SuperBook

Total sum of seeds to reach Final Four

Over 11½; +110

Under 11½; -130

Largest seed number to reach Final Four

Over 5½; +110

Under 5½; -130

Tournament wins by conference

Big Ten teams

Over 11; -110

Under 11; -110

Mountain West teams

Over 2½; +130

Under 2½; -150

ACC teams

Over 5; -130

Under 5; +110

SEC teams

Over 10½; -130

Under 10½; +110

Pac-12 teams

Over 5½; -130

Under 5½; +110

Big 12 teams

Over 9½; -110

Under 9½; -110

West Coast teams

Over 5½; -110

Under 5½; -110

Tournament wins by team

Arizona

Over 2½; -120

Under 2½; Even

Baylor

Over 2½; +130

Under 2½; -150

Gonzaga

Over 3½; -140

Under 3½; +120

Kansas

Over 2½; +110

Under 2½; -130

Auburn

Over 2½; +110

Under 2½; -130

Duke

Over 2½; +160

Under 2½; -180

Kentucky

Over 2½; +110

Under 2½; -130

At Circa Sports

Will an 8-16 seed make the Final Four?

Yes; +200

No; -235

Teams to advance to Sweet 16 (Yes/No)

Arizona (-425/+345)

Arkansas (+155/-180)

Auburn (-235/+200)

Baylor (-250/+215)

Duke (-225/+195)

Gonzaga (-600/+465)

Houston (+108/-128)

Kansas (-325/+270)

Kentucky (-285/+240)

Purdue (-183/+158)

Tennessee (-220/+190)

Texas Tech (-200/+175)

UCLA (-170/+150)

Villanova (-185/+160)

Wisconsin (+140/-160)

At Station Casinos

Which Wildcats team will win most games?

Arizona; -150

Kentucky; +200

Villanova; +250

Davidson; 35-1

Teams to advance to Elite Eight (Yes/No)

Gonzaga (-320/+240)

Baylor (+115/-145)

Iowa (+175/-220)

Tennessee (+190/-240)

Wisconsin (+400/-600)

Houston (+305/-425)

Arizona (-125/-105)

Duke (+130/-160)

Texas (+550/-900)

Southern Cal (+800/-1,500)

Villanova (+140/-170)

Purdue (+250/-330)

Texas Tech (+180/-230)

Auburn (-110/-120)

Kansas (+115/-145)

Arkansas (+600/-1,000)

North Carolina (+800/-1,500)

Who will win more games in tournament?

Gonzaga; -240

Arizona; +190

— — —

Kentucky; -150

Villanova; +120

— — —

Baylor; -120

Duke; -110

— — —

Tennessee; -140

Texas Tech; +110

— — —

San Diego State; -160

Boise State; +130

— — —

Purdue; -180

Wisconsin; +145

At BetMGM

Race to 15 points

Michigan; -125

Colorado State; +105

— — —

South Dakota State; +105

Providence; -125

— — —

Memphis; -125

Boise State; +105

— — —

Norfolk State; +310

Baylor; -400

— — —

Longwood; +240

Tennessee; -300

— — —

Richmond; +160

Iowa; -190

— — —

Georgia State; +340

Gonzaga; -450

— — —

Marquette; +110

North Carolina; -130

— — —

St. Peter’s; +275

Kentucky; -350

— — —

Akron; +200

UCLA; -250

— — —

Jacksonville State; +220

Auburn; -270

— — —

Montana State; +240

Texas Tech; -300

— — —

Yale; +210

Purdue; -260

— — —

Delaware; +240

Villanova; -300

— — —

Cal State Fullerton; +240

Duke; -300