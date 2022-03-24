NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 prop bets
Here’s a sampling of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 props from Circa Sports, Caesars Sportsbook and Station Casinos sportsbook.
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 props
At Circa Sports
Will a 2 seed win the NCAA championship?
Yes; +745
No; -1,100
Will a 1 seed win the NCAA championship?
Yes; -113
No; -107
Region to win national championship
East; +413
Midwest; +425
South; +255
West; +145
Team totals
Thursday’s game
Houston; 71½
Arizona; 73½
— — —
Michigan; 65
Villanova; 70
— — —
Arkansas; 73
Gonzaga; 82½
— — —
Texas Tech; 69½
Duke; 68½
Friday’s games
North Carolina; 69½
UCLA; 72
— — —
Saint Peter’s; 61½
Purdue; 73½
— — —
Providence; 67
Kansas; 74½
— — —
Iowa State; 65½
Miami; 67½
Houston-Arizona props
First made field goal
2 points; -285
3 points; +240
First team to score 10+ points
Houston; -108
Arizona; -112
First team to score 15+ points
Houston; -105
Arizona; -115
Largest lead by either team; 12
Michigan-Villanova props
First made field goal
2 points; -260
3 points; +220
First team to score 10+ points
Michigan; +110
Villanova; -130
First team to score 15+ points
Michigan; +125
Villanova; -145
Largest lead by either team; 14
Arkansas-Gonzaga props
First made field goal
2 points; -325
3 points; +270
First team to score 10+ points
Arkansas; +150
Gonzaga; -170
First team to score 15+ points
Arkansas; +165
Gonzaga; -190
Largest lead by either team; 16½
Texas Tech-Duke props
First made field goal
2 points; -315
3 points; +265
First team to score 10+ points
Texas Tech; -112
Duke; -108
First team to score 15+ points
Texas Tech; -115
Duke; -105
Largest lead by either team; 11½
North Carolina-UCLA props
First made field goal
2 points; -285
3 points; +240
First team to score 10+ points
North Carolina; -105
UCLA; -115
First team to score 15+ points
North Carolina; Even
UCLA; -120
Largest lead by either team; 13½
St. Peter’s-Purdue props
First made field goal
2 points; -270
3 points; +230
First team to score 10+ points
Saint Peter’s; +155
Purdue; -180
First team to score 15+ points
St. Peter’s; +205
Purdue; -240
Largest lead by either team; 17½
Providence-Kansas props
First made field goal
2 points; -285
3 points; +240
First team to score 10+ points
Providence; +125
Kansas; -145
First team to score 15+ points
Providence; +145
Kansas; -165
Largest lead by either team; 15
Iowa State-Miami props
First made field goal
2 points; -285
3 points; +240
First team to score 10+ points
Iowa State; -105
Miami; -115
First team to score 15+ points
Iowa State; Even
Miami; -120
Largest lead by either team; 13
At Caesars Sportsbook
Gonzaga vs. field
Gonzaga; +250
Field; -300
East Region
Purdue; -105
UCLA; +210
North Carolina; +350
Saint Peter’s; 20-1
Midwest Region
Kansas; -180
Providence; +475
Miami; 5-1
Iowa State; 7-1
West Region
Gonzaga; -170
Texas Tech; 4-1
Duke; +425
Arkansas; 10-1
South Region
Arizona; +180
Villanova; +220
Houston; +240
Michigan; 6-1
At Station Casinos
Team to score first
Gonzaga; -160
Arkansas; +130
— — —
Villanova; -125
Michigan; -105
— — —
Duke; -115
Texas Tech; -115
— — —
Arizona; -115
Houston; -115
— — —
Purdue; -145
Saint Peter’s +115
— — —
Kansas; -135
Providence; +105
— — —
UCLA; -115
North Carolina; -115
— — —
Miami; -115
Iowa State; -115
No. 1 seeds to make Final Four
2; +120
1; +125
3; +525
0; +750
