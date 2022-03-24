76°F
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 prop bets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2022 - 5:34 pm
 
Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. defends as Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) attempts a shot i ...
Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. defends as Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) attempts a shot in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) blocks a shot attempt by Creighton forward KeyShawn Feazell (1) ...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) blocks a shot attempt by Creighton forward KeyShawn Feazell (1) in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Duke guard Jaylen Blakes (2) dribbles during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tou ...
Duke guard Jaylen Blakes (2) dribbles during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Duke faces Texas Tech in a Sweet 16 game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 props

At Circa Sports

Will a 2 seed win the NCAA championship?

Yes; +745

No; -1,100

Will a 1 seed win the NCAA championship?

Yes; -113

No; -107

Region to win national championship

East; +413

Midwest; +425

South; +255

West; +145

Team totals

Thursday’s game

Houston; 71½

Arizona; 73½

— — —

Michigan; 65

Villanova; 70

— — —

Arkansas; 73

Gonzaga; 82½

— — —

Texas Tech; 69½

Duke; 68½

Friday’s games

North Carolina; 69½

UCLA; 72

— — —

Saint Peter’s; 61½

Purdue; 73½

— — —

Providence; 67

Kansas; 74½

— — —

Iowa State; 65½

Miami; 67½

Houston-Arizona props

First made field goal

2 points; -285

3 points; +240

First team to score 10+ points

Houston; -108

Arizona; -112

First team to score 15+ points

Houston; -105

Arizona; -115

Largest lead by either team; 12

Michigan-Villanova props

First made field goal

2 points; -260

3 points; +220

First team to score 10+ points

Michigan; +110

Villanova; -130

First team to score 15+ points

Michigan; +125

Villanova; -145

Largest lead by either team; 14

Arkansas-Gonzaga props

First made field goal

2 points; -325

3 points; +270

First team to score 10+ points

Arkansas; +150

Gonzaga; -170

First team to score 15+ points

Arkansas; +165

Gonzaga; -190

Largest lead by either team; 16½

Texas Tech-Duke props

First made field goal

2 points; -315

3 points; +265

First team to score 10+ points

Texas Tech; -112

Duke; -108

First team to score 15+ points

Texas Tech; -115

Duke; -105

Largest lead by either team; 11½

North Carolina-UCLA props

First made field goal

2 points; -285

3 points; +240

First team to score 10+ points

North Carolina; -105

UCLA; -115

First team to score 15+ points

North Carolina; Even

UCLA; -120

Largest lead by either team; 13½

St. Peter’s-Purdue props

First made field goal

2 points; -270

3 points; +230

First team to score 10+ points

Saint Peter’s; +155

Purdue; -180

First team to score 15+ points

St. Peter’s; +205

Purdue; -240

Largest lead by either team; 17½

Providence-Kansas props

First made field goal

2 points; -285

3 points; +240

First team to score 10+ points

Providence; +125

Kansas; -145

First team to score 15+ points

Providence; +145

Kansas; -165

Largest lead by either team; 15

Iowa State-Miami props

First made field goal

2 points; -285

3 points; +240

First team to score 10+ points

Iowa State; -105

Miami; -115

First team to score 15+ points

Iowa State; Even

Miami; -120

Largest lead by either team; 13

At Caesars Sportsbook

Gonzaga vs. field

Gonzaga; +250

Field; -300

East Region

Purdue; -105

UCLA; +210

North Carolina; +350

Saint Peter’s; 20-1

Midwest Region

Kansas; -180

Providence; +475

Miami; 5-1

Iowa State; 7-1

West Region

Gonzaga; -170

Texas Tech; 4-1

Duke; +425

Arkansas; 10-1

South Region

Arizona; +180

Villanova; +220

Houston; +240

Michigan; 6-1

At Station Casinos

Team to score first

Gonzaga; -160

Arkansas; +130

— — —

Villanova; -125

Michigan; -105

— — —

Duke; -115

Texas Tech; -115

— — —

Arizona; -115

Houston; -115

— — —

Purdue; -145

Saint Peter’s +115

— — —

Kansas; -135

Providence; +105

— — —

UCLA; -115

North Carolina; -115

— — —

Miami; -115

Iowa State; -115

No. 1 seeds to make Final Four

2; +120

1; +125

3; +525

0; +750

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

