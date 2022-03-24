NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 prop bets

Here’s a sampling of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 props from Circa Sports, Caesars Sportsbook and Station Casinos sportsbook.

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. defends as Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) attempts a shot in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) blocks a shot attempt by Creighton forward KeyShawn Feazell (1) in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Duke guard Jaylen Blakes (2) dribbles during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Duke faces Texas Tech in a Sweet 16 game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 props

At Circa Sports

Will a 2 seed win the NCAA championship?

Yes; +745

No; -1,100

Will a 1 seed win the NCAA championship?

Yes; -113

No; -107

Region to win national championship

East; +413

Midwest; +425

South; +255

West; +145

Team totals

Thursday’s game

Houston; 71½

Arizona; 73½

— — —

Michigan; 65

Villanova; 70

— — —

Arkansas; 73

Gonzaga; 82½

— — —

Texas Tech; 69½

Duke; 68½

Friday’s games

North Carolina; 69½

UCLA; 72

— — —

Saint Peter’s; 61½

Purdue; 73½

— — —

Providence; 67

Kansas; 74½

— — —

Iowa State; 65½

Miami; 67½

Houston-Arizona props

First made field goal

2 points; -285

3 points; +240

First team to score 10+ points

Houston; -108

Arizona; -112

First team to score 15+ points

Houston; -105

Arizona; -115

Largest lead by either team; 12

Michigan-Villanova props

First made field goal

2 points; -260

3 points; +220

First team to score 10+ points

Michigan; +110

Villanova; -130

First team to score 15+ points

Michigan; +125

Villanova; -145

Largest lead by either team; 14

Arkansas-Gonzaga props

First made field goal

2 points; -325

3 points; +270

First team to score 10+ points

Arkansas; +150

Gonzaga; -170

First team to score 15+ points

Arkansas; +165

Gonzaga; -190

Largest lead by either team; 16½

Texas Tech-Duke props

First made field goal

2 points; -315

3 points; +265

First team to score 10+ points

Texas Tech; -112

Duke; -108

First team to score 15+ points

Texas Tech; -115

Duke; -105

Largest lead by either team; 11½

North Carolina-UCLA props

First made field goal

2 points; -285

3 points; +240

First team to score 10+ points

North Carolina; -105

UCLA; -115

First team to score 15+ points

North Carolina; Even

UCLA; -120

Largest lead by either team; 13½

St. Peter’s-Purdue props

First made field goal

2 points; -270

3 points; +230

First team to score 10+ points

Saint Peter’s; +155

Purdue; -180

First team to score 15+ points

St. Peter’s; +205

Purdue; -240

Largest lead by either team; 17½

Providence-Kansas props

First made field goal

2 points; -285

3 points; +240

First team to score 10+ points

Providence; +125

Kansas; -145

First team to score 15+ points

Providence; +145

Kansas; -165

Largest lead by either team; 15

Iowa State-Miami props

First made field goal

2 points; -285

3 points; +240

First team to score 10+ points

Iowa State; -105

Miami; -115

First team to score 15+ points

Iowa State; Even

Miami; -120

Largest lead by either team; 13

At Caesars Sportsbook

Gonzaga vs. field

Gonzaga; +250

Field; -300

East Region

Purdue; -105

UCLA; +210

North Carolina; +350

Saint Peter’s; 20-1

Midwest Region

Kansas; -180

Providence; +475

Miami; 5-1

Iowa State; 7-1

West Region

Gonzaga; -170

Texas Tech; 4-1

Duke; +425

Arkansas; 10-1

South Region

Arizona; +180

Villanova; +220

Houston; +240

Michigan; 6-1

At Station Casinos

Team to score first

Gonzaga; -160

Arkansas; +130

— — —

Villanova; -125

Michigan; -105

— — —

Duke; -115

Texas Tech; -115

— — —

Arizona; -115

Houston; -115

— — —

Purdue; -145

Saint Peter’s +115

— — —

Kansas; -135

Providence; +105

— — —

UCLA; -115

North Carolina; -115

— — —

Miami; -115

Iowa State; -115

No. 1 seeds to make Final Four

2; +120

1; +125

3; +525

0; +750

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.