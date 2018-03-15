Betting

NCAA Tournament underway at Las Vegas sports books

By Todd Dewey and Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2018 - 8:45 am
 
Updated March 15, 2018 - 9:31 am

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Todd Dewey and Adam Hill will be writing a live blog Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sports book.

Tipoff

8:47 a.m. — The lines at the Westgate sports book betting windows have been steadily increasing all morning with bettors exited to get down action for the first tipoff of the day in just less than a half hour.

It’s currently similar to what an NFL Sunday would look like about an hour before kickoff.

Rhode Island is holding steady as a 2-point favorite over Oklahoma in the opener. At least one local sports book reported some big late bets on the Rams to give it some liability on that side.

The Westgate’s contest in which participants picked each of the first 32 games against the spread has closed registration. It drew 161 entries. The top three finishers will be paid.

1:22 a.m. — There’s arguably no better place to watch the NCAA Tournament than in Las Vegas, where the action never stops, every casino has a viewing party and the sports books are pulsating with fans and bettors roaring for their teams.

“If I didn’t live here and they gave me the opportunity to come to Vegas for one event, this would be it,” MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood said. “The crowd is so into it and the age bracket goes from 21 to 81.

“Senior citizens still come out to support their alma mater and enjoy themselves and you have kids on spring break taking time off from school to come here. It’s a fun event.”

One of the most anticipated days on the sports calendar is ready to tip off and Adam Hill and I will be at the heart of Vegas Madness inside the Westgate sports book reporting on all the buzzer beaters, bad beats and more.

Wagering update

There are 16 games Thursday. Rhode Island will play Oklahoma in the day’s first game at 9:15 a.m. and Tennessee will play Wright State at 9:40 a.m. Gonzaga will play UNC Greensboro at 10:30 a.m., followed by Kansas-Penn at 11 a.m.

The Rams are 2-point favorites over the Sooners, who attracted some early sharp action at MGM Resorts sports book, according to The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback.

Thursday’s Best Bets

Adam Hill

Kansas (-14) over Penn (11 a.m.)

South Dakota State (+8) over Ohio State (1 p.m.)

St. Bonaventure (+6) over Florida (6:55 p.m.)

Todd Dewey

Loyola-Chicago (+2) over Miami (12:10 p.m.)

Seton Hall (-2.5) over N.C. State (1:30 p.m.)

Alabama (+2) over Virginia Tech (6:20 p.m.)

(This betting blog will be updated throughout the day).

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter. Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

