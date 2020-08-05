Nets (+19) stun Bucks, help MGM bettor hit $80 parlay for $53K

The BetMGM bettor hit a five-team money-line parlay Tuesday comprised of the Nets (13-1), Suns (+310), Blazers (+145), Heat (+135) and Pacers (Even).

Milwaukee Bucks guard Frank Mason III (15) is fouled as he shoots by Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Brooklyn Nets guard Justin Anderson (10) defends Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A BetMGM bettor turned $80 into $52,876.88 with the help of one of the biggest upsets in NBA history.

The Colorado bettor hit a five-team money-line parlay Tuesday comprised of the Nets (13-1), Suns (+310), Blazers (+145), Heat (+135) and Pacers (Even).

Brooklyn was a 19-point underdog to Milwaukee in its 119-116 win. That marked the biggest upset, based on the point spread, in an NBA game since Dallas beat Seattle as a 19½-point underdog in 1993, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo played only the first half for the Bucks, as Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said he wanted to get some of his players rest at this point in the schedule. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Nets ahead to stay and finished with a career-high 26 points.

Phoenix, a 9-point underdog to the Clippers, won 117-115 on Devin Booker’s turnaround jumper over Paul George at the buzzer.

Portland, a 3½-point underdog to Houston, won 110-102 after Carmelo Anthony hit a big 3-pointer with less than a minute left.

Miami, a 5-point underdog to Boston, never trailed in a 112-106 win.

Indiana, a 1-point underdog to Orlando, beat the Magic 120-109 behind T.J. Warren’s 32 points.

