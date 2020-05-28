Nevada among favorites to host GOP convention after Trump threat

After President Donald Trump’s threat to move the Republican National Convention from North Carolina, online oddsmakers made Nevada the 9-2 fourth choice among alternate destinations.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order aimed at curbing protections for social media giants, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After President Donald Trump’s threat Monday to move the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina unless the state guarantees to allow “full attendance” at Charlotte’s 20,200-seat Spectrum Center, online oddsmakers made Nevada one of the favorites among alternate destinations.

North Carolina is still a -200 favorite to host the convention as scheduled Aug. 24 to 27. But Florida is the 2-1 favorite to host the event if it’s moved from Charlotte, followed by Georgia (+250), Texas (+400) and Nevada (+450), according to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com.

“Other states have already begun pitching to hold the convention instead,” US-Bookies analyst Alex Donohue said. “While Florida and Georgia are the current top picks, Texas and Nevada are also among bookies’ top states to hold the event.”

Nevada sportsbooks aren’t allowed to take bets on the U.S. presidential election. But South Point oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro posted odds for entertainment purposes only in April on the 2020 presidential election and 2020 vice presidential candidate for Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Vaccaro made the presidential election a pick’em between Biden and Trump and made Kamala Harris the +140 favorite to be Biden’s running mate, followed by Amy Klobuchar (3-1).

The global market had similar odds Thursday, with European sportsbook Betfair offering Trump as a -110 favorite over Biden (+110), and offshore book Betcris listing Trump as a -108 favorite over Biden (+103).

Betfair and Betcris each listed Harris as the favorite to receive the Democratic vice presidential nomination (+175 at Betfair, +145 at Betcris) and Klobuchar as the second choice (+225 at Betfair, +430 at Betcris).

