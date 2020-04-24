Nevada bettor turns $5 into $1K on 6-team pingpong parlay

A William Hill wagerer in Nevada turned $5 into $1,071 on the sportsbook’s mobile app Thursday after hitting a six-team parlay on Moscow Pro League table tennis.

Table tennis players take part in a training session at the at the Riocentro ahead the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Score another winner for Russian pingpong bettors.

A William Hill wagerer in Nevada turned $5 into $1,071 on the sportsbook’s mobile app Thursday after hitting a six-team parlay on Moscow Pro League table tennis.

The bettor played six underdogs, and they all won: Michael Teteruk (+160), Aleksandr Petrov (+160), Evgeniy Ilyukhin (+130), Viktor Ivanov (+135), Nikita Lyfenko (+130) and Vladimir Petrov (+155).

On March 28, a William Hill bettor in Nevada won $9,676 after hitting a $50 10-team parlay on Ukrainian table tennis. The gambler played 10 favorites, and they all won.

Also this week, a William Hill bettor in Nevada hit a $200 six-team table tennis parlay that paid $6,498. The gambler played five favorites and one underdog: Aleksandr Petrov (-115), Viktor Ivanov (-450), Andrei Ovchinnikov (+270), Alexey Yanshaev (-165), Stanislav Bychkov (-220) and Evgenii Kryuchkov (-155).

