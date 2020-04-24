87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Nevada bettor turns $5 into $1K on 6-team pingpong parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2020 - 3:25 pm
 

Score another winner for Russian pingpong bettors.

A William Hill wagerer in Nevada turned $5 into $1,071 on the sportsbook’s mobile app Thursday after hitting a six-team parlay on Moscow Pro League table tennis.

The bettor played six underdogs, and they all won: Michael Teteruk (+160), Aleksandr Petrov (+160), Evgeniy Ilyukhin (+130), Viktor Ivanov (+135), Nikita Lyfenko (+130) and Vladimir Petrov (+155).

On March 28, a William Hill bettor in Nevada won $9,676 after hitting a $50 10-team parlay on Ukrainian table tennis. The gambler played 10 favorites, and they all won.

Also this week, a William Hill bettor in Nevada hit a $200 six-team table tennis parlay that paid $6,498. The gambler played five favorites and one underdog: Aleksandr Petrov (-115), Viktor Ivanov (-450), Andrei Ovchinnikov (+270), Alexey Yanshaev (-165), Stanislav Bychkov (-220) and Evgenii Kryuchkov (-155).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Drive-In selling tickets for Thursday night
Las Vegas Drive-In selling tickets for Thursday night
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak hints coronavirus lockdown could last through June
VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak hints coronavirus lockdown could last through June
3
Clark County reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Clark County reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
4
Treasure Island planning to open May 15
Treasure Island planning to open May 15
5
Mystery surrounds ‘illegal parking’ stickers on cars in Henderson
Mystery surrounds ‘illegal parking’ stickers on cars in Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST