Nevada bettor wins $10K on $50 10-team ping pong parlay
The gambler played 10 Ukrainian table tennis favorites Saturday on his William Hill mobile app, and they all won.
A William Hill bettor turned $50 into $9,676 on Saturday after hitting a 10-team parlay on Ukrainian table tennis, aka ping pong, on his Nevada mobile sports betting app.
The gambler played 10 favorites, and they all won: Skachenko (-135), Bochkovsky (-135), Marchuk (-160), Mosiuk (-135), Ivashkin (-145), Ivchenko (-135), Kurbrak (-135), Telnoi (-160), Hrytsyienko (-145) and Michchenko (-165).
