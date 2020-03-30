72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Nevada bettor wins $10K on $50 10-team ping pong parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2020 - 3:23 pm
 

A William Hill bettor turned $50 into $9,676 on Saturday after hitting a 10-team parlay on Ukrainian table tennis, aka ping pong, on his Nevada mobile sports betting app.

The gambler played 10 favorites, and they all won: Skachenko (-135), Bochkovsky (-135), Marchuk (-160), Mosiuk (-135), Ivashkin (-145), Ivchenko (-135), Kurbrak (-135), Telnoi (-160), Hrytsyienko (-145) and Michchenko (-165).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps
2
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
3
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
4
Bryan Harper retires from baseball to pursue real estate career
Bryan Harper retires from baseball to pursue real estate career
5
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada surpasses 1,000
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada surpasses 1,000
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST