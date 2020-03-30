Nevada bettor wins $10K on $50 10-team ping pong parlay

The gambler played 10 Ukrainian table tennis favorites Saturday on his William Hill mobile app, and they all won.

People play table tennis in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, on Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo)

A William Hill bettor turned $50 into $9,676 on Saturday after hitting a 10-team parlay on Ukrainian table tennis, aka ping pong, on his Nevada mobile sports betting app.

The gambler played 10 favorites, and they all won: Skachenko (-135), Bochkovsky (-135), Marchuk (-160), Mosiuk (-135), Ivashkin (-145), Ivchenko (-135), Kurbrak (-135), Telnoi (-160), Hrytsyienko (-145) and Michchenko (-165).

